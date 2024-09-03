“Free Money”: Jake Paul Puts $25K on the Line as IShowSpeed Gives Him a ‘Non-Combat’ Challenge

Alas, Jake Paul is taking on someone younger than him. Hold your horses there though! This is a potential contest inside the ring but very well outside it. Responding to the Ohio native’s challenge, 19-year-old internet celebrity, Darren Jason Watkins Jr. aka IShowSpeed accepted to race him in a 40-yard sprint.

Earlier, ‘The Problem Child’ was seen calling out the young YouTuber, saying that he could beat him in a foot race on his popular show BS w/Jake Paul, and the internet celebrity has taken up the challenge. Darren posted a video of him face-timing Paul where they both decided to put their money where their mouths are.

Paul took it a bit further by claiming it was the easiest money he’s ever made.

“You know that’s free money, right? Let’s see, a free flight and free $25k, I’m down, lets go. This is about to be the freeyest $25k I’ve made in my life, champ!”

All that said, Speed is not exactly who Paul should be training for.

Tyson’s old sparring partner recently shared his thoughts on their upcoming super fight, implying how the mega event might become a sparring session for Tyson.

“Tyson Vs Paul is gonna be a glorified sparring session”

The whole fighting world is excited for ‘Iron’ Mike vs Paul. While the fandom is delighted to see the former heavyweight champion lace the gloves one more time at 58-year-old, they’re also curious to see how Paul is going to do against a bonafide champion like Tyson despite the massive age difference.

This has led to all the hype surrounding the Netflix premiered bout.

But, Tyson’s old sparring partner, Joe Egen believes that it’s going to be nothing but a glorified sparring session. In an exclusive with talkSPORT, he explained himself, saying,

“For me, it’s gonna be a glorified sparring session. When Mike boxed Roy Jones Jr., hit Roy Jones Jr. with a body shot, sunk Roy Jones… Mike knew that he could hurt Roy Jones… Jake Paul boxed on the undercard and I think when he saw Mike pull his punches, they probably felt confident.”

Reflecting on Tyson’s last appearance in the ring in 2020 against former MW champ, Roy Jones Jr, Egen said that Paul seeing Tyson fight Jones might have prompted the young champion to call out the veteran. In fact, the exhibition bout clearly showed that Tyson wasn’t looking for a KO but instead was having fun with Jones, respecting his power and abilities as one should.

Taking this into account, Egen believes that Paul, who fought on the same undercard, is underestimating Tyson’s power seeing after the Jones fight.