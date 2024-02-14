“His v*gina prob bleeding too”: Fans berate N3on for being too ‘soft’ while training with Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia turned into a trainer when he invited N3on over for a stream and fans loved it. The boxer has been training his entire life and is one of the most dangerous fighters in the Lightweight division. He decided to teach some of his skills to the Kick streamer N3on, who recently got into boxing. During the training session, one particular moment sat well with viewers when Garcia punished the streamer for being too ‘soft’. Fans on X could not get enough of it.

N3on began training for boxing and has been sparring with several influencers on stream. This time around, he got some professional help from Ryan Garcia.

However, during the session, N3on complained that his knuckle may be bleeding. Garcia responded by asking him to do 10 pushups so they can get the ‘b*tch’ out of him.

Here’s what the fans had to say about Ryan Garcia’s training method:

“Bro thinks he’s a coach now “

Another user wrote:

“W Ryan. Installing at least a tiny amount of discipline into neon”

One user stated:

“His v*gina prob bleeding too”

While waiting for his next fight, the famous boxer is already thinking about his next challenge. Interestingly, it is not from the boxing universe. Instead, Garcia wants to fight former UFC champion Sean Strickland following his recent sparring with Sneako.

Ryan Garcia calls out Sean Strickland for what he did to Sneako

Sean Strickland’s sparring session with Sneako did not impress Ryan Garcia. The professional boxer spoke about the spar in a recent stream with N3on.

N3on sat down with Garcia to ask him some questions before their training session and brought up the Strickland and Sneako situation, to which ‘King Ry’ responded by saying:

“Yeah, I think that was out of line…..He shouldn’t have done that, like you’re responsible, you’re a grown man. These are kids basically….I feel personally you took it too far.”

Ryan Garcia was not trying to start any ‘beef’ with Sean Strickland. He even offered to talk about it man to man, but he believes the UFC fighter went too far. Sneako did not have the same opinion of the spar. He made it very clear that he expected Strickland to not hold back and even encouraged him not to.