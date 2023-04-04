Andrew Tate Email Announcement: What Did ‘Cobra’ Say After Release From Prison?

Andrew Tate has been in the news for a long time now. The 36-year-old, along with his brother Tristan Tate, was arrested by Romanian police back in December 2022. The arrest was made on human trafficking and money laundering suspicion. Romanian judicial court denied their appeal against detention several times before finally releasing them last week. It is interesting to note that the brothers were not charged with the said crimes. Thus, they have always maintained their innocence.

However, as a part of the ongoing investigation, the Tate brothers are kept under house arrest. Therefore, their trouble is not over yet as the case continues. Right after his release, Tate posted a tweet about his first email after. In this article, let’s take a look at what ‘Cobra’ was talking about.

Andrew Tate Email: What did he say after release?

Andrew Tate is a very controversial personality because of his statements online. He is labeled as a misogynist and also harmful to young boys. As a result, Tate was banned from several social media platforms. But he was back on Twitter last year after Elon Musk bought it.

Not only that, but after his arrest, Tate also managed to keep a strong social media presence via Twitter. Reportedly, following the arrest his close associates used to post from his account. But the content was directed by Tate from inside the prison.

I am writing an email. It will be the first email I’ve sent since being released from incarceration. Sign up to the email list for free at https://t.co/t5YXtUban5 pic.twitter.com/hWKPfIFdVy — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) April 2, 2023

Given where the former professional kickboxer stands on social media, it is safe to say that Tate has a cult following around the world. He has over five million followers on Twitter despite the ban.

Taking to Twitter after his release, Andrew Tate announced that he will post his first email to his fans on his website. However, fans will have to buy a subscription to his online blog. Meanwhile, fans who are already a subscriber will get Tate’s first email after his release from jail.

Since the tweet, there have been a lot of speculations among the fans about what the email might be. Some suggested that it might be his daily jail routine. Or a section of his book that he previously announced.

Did Tate have cancer in a Romanian jail?

Following his arrest, many of Tate’s followers spoke out on social media. His close associates even attended several podcasts and interviews. Similarly, Tate’s manager once posted about Tate’s lung problem on Instagram.

However, many people mistook it for cancer. Later, the 36-year-old himself clarified that he did not have cancer. He further added that it was a lung infection that had been there even before his arrest.

However, after his release, Tate hasn’t talked about the lung problem yet. Nevertheless, the controversial influencer looks in good shape despite spending months in jail.

What are your thoughts on Tate’s release? What do you guys think about Tate’s email?