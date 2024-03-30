“Jake Paul’s Next Opponent”: Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s Boxing Training Sends Fans into Frenzy

Every sport evolves over time, like F1 shifting from a niche interest to a widely-watched sport and WWE adopting a family-friendly image. Similarly, professional boxing has seen a decline in viewership, but celebrity boxing has surged in popularity. Recently, viral videos of rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake have sparked a lot of online discourse, from the possibilities of a knockout match to who would win in a bout between the two musicians. Fans have also taken this opportunity to speculate about the next fighter Jake Paul might face.

Drake’s love for combat sports is no secret. He has often been spotted training with boxing gloves on and also has the habit of placing bets on big matches. Additionally, about four years ago, a video surfaced on the internet showing Kendrick Lamar’s impressive boxing skills. It proved that apart from his mastery of music, Kendrick could also outclass many in the ring. Hence, given how popular these musicians are for their boxing skills, Happy Punch shared their video on X asking fans who would win between the two. Here are what fans suggested:

A Twitter user who goes by the name Edvin claimed that the videos made him feel as if Lamar could easily outperform Drake. He also mentioned that Drake was trying to imitate Floyd Mayweather but did not have the achievements to back it up.

Likewise, another fan took a dig at Drake’s gambling habit and claimed even the rapper would put money on Kendrick winning in the first round itself.

Interestingly, it seemed like Drake wasn’t doing so well when it came to public support. Many fans, including a Personal Trainer, called Chris K. praised Lamar for his physique and strength.

However, this is where the speculations took a wild turn as fans insisted the winner between Drake and Lamar, should go on to fight Jake Paul for the [fictional] “undisputed uncontested Z list misfit celeb belt.“

Similarly, commenters also pointed out how a boxing match between the two musicians can sell a massive amount of PPV.

While the suggestions are indeed wild, it seems like a fight between Drake and Lamar is not being planned as of this moment. However, if the two musicians were to take on each other, it would gain a lot of popularity and might even surpass many pay-per-view records.

It would also be intriguing if either of them fought Jake Paul or other boxers inside the boxing ring. However, for now, it will be interesting to see who Drake bets on next.

Is Drake Curse Real?

For those who don’t know, the Canadian rapper loves being part of major sports events and often bets big on them. However, this habit has made him lose a lot of money, while the teams or players he bet on also lose. Fans were quick to notice this pattern and subsequently labeled it the “Drake curse.”

Yet, contrary to popular belief, the curse is not real as Drake has gotten a massive payout on many occasions. Losing money is just a part of the game, and Drake is not a professional in the business. However, fans prefer to play along to the speculation, which often gets the musician some unwanted attention.