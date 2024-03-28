mobile app bar

Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero vs. Isaac Cruz Start Time in 20 Countries including Mexico, USA, And Others

Rolando Romero Isaac Cruz
Credits: Imago

Rolando Romero vs. Isaac Cruz has created a huge hype among boxing fans worldwide. A few days back, rumors of a boxing match between the noted Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero engulfed the community. But the negotiations didn’t work out as Garcia went on to get his next fight scheduled against the noted WBC super lightweight champ, Devin Haney. On the other hand, the WBA super lightweight champ, Romero, also has his next bout coming up in a couple of days.

‘Rolly’ will lock horns against the famed Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz with his championship on the line. Hence, it’s indispensable for the fans to note the event’s timings so that they can enjoy the entire action of the night. Here’s a guide to the starting and the Romero vs Cruz fight walk-out timings for more than 20 countries of the world, including the US, the UK, and others.

CountryStarting timeRomero vs Cruz Walkout time (Approx.)
USA8:00 pm (30 March)11:00 pm (30 March)
Canada8:00 pm (30 March)11:00 pm (30 March)
Mexico6:00 pm (30 March)9:00 pm (30 March)
Brazil9:00 pm (30 March)12:00 am (1 April)
Argentina9:00 pm (30 March)12:00 am (1 April)
UK12:00 am (1 April)3:00 am (1 April)
Ireland12:00 am (1 April)3:00 am (1 April)
Italy1:00 am (1 April)4:00 am (1 April)
Sweden1:00 am (1 April)4:00 am (1 April)
Ukraine2:00 am (1 April)5:00 am (1 April)
France1:00 am (1 April)4:00 am (1 April)
Russia3:00 am (1 April)6:00 am (1 April)
China8:00 am (1 April)11:00 am (1 April)
Japan9:00 am (1 April)12:00 am (1 April)
India5:30 am (1 April)8:30 am (1 April)
UAE4:00 am (1 April)7:00 am (1 April)
Saudi Arabia3:00 am (1 April)6:00 am (1 April)
South Africa2:00 am (1 April)5:00 am (1 April)
Nigeria1:00 am (1 April)4:00 am (1 April)
Australia11:00 am (1 April)2:00 pm (1 April)
New Zealand1:00 pm (1 April)4:00 pm (1 April)

With the timings of the entire event covered, it’s time to take a look at the other fights that will also take place on the night besides the Romero vs. Cruz encounter.

Which other fights are there on the Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero vs. Isaac Cruz card?

Fans must take special care about noting the starting time of the event since the entire fight card of the Romero vs. Cruz contains several other exciting encounters. The Romero vs. Cruz bout will serve as the co-main event of the night, while another enthralling fight between Tim Tszyu and Sebastian Fundora will headline it. Here’s a list of all the fights scheduled for the night of March 30,

  • Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora (main event)
  • Rolando Romero vs. Isaac Cruz (co-main event)
  • Erislandy Lara vs. Michael Zerafa
  • Brian Mendoza vs. Serhii Bohachuk
  • Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Angelino Cordova

US fans will be able to catch all the live action on Prime Video PPV. But the broadcasting details haven’t been announced for the UK. However, fans all around will be able to enjoy the entire event on DAZN PPV.

