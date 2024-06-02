“I F*ck With”: KSI’s Next Opponent Revealed by Jake Paul Amidst Heated Exchange

Jake Paul and KSI are at it again, going after each other on X. ‘The Nightmare’ has not fought since his loss to Tommy Fury last year. The Brit was planning on making his return to the ring this year. However, Paul has now poured water all over his plans by revealing the name of his next potential opponent during their trash-talking on X.

Both parties continue to claim the other is ducking the fight. Amidst the conversation, Paul randomly tweeted out a name and put KSI in a difficult spot.

“KSI vs Amir Khan I fuck with. Good entertainment”

Amir Khan is a former boxing world champion who has just recently retired. And now, the British YouTuber may be potentially facing him in a Misfits event in August. Although the news is not confirmed yet, it appears Jake Paul has announced the next KSI fight for him.

The British YouTuber has now called out Paul for a fight in December following his upcoming August bout.

KSI wants to take on Jake Paul in December, declines his offer to fight in July

Jake Paul offered KSI a fight in July, asking him to step in for Mike Tyson. However, the Brit revealed that he already had a fight zready lined up forAugust.

However, ‘The Nightmare’ did offer Paul a fight for December,

“I’ve already got a fight lined up in August. Instead of you fighting an OAP at the end of the year (no one wants to see this), fight me in December instead.”

I’ve already got a fight lined up in August. Instead of you fighting an OAP at the end of the year (no one wants to see this), fight me in December instead. https://t.co/6SsReLIYkp — ksi (@KSI) June 1, 2024

If you were wondering what OAP means, it’s not that technical. It just means “Old A** Person”, which is a fair assessment of the ages of the people Jake Paul mostly fights. Regardless, it appears we could have a KSI vs Jake Paul fight before the end of the year. The two have previously danced the lumba, with Paul winning by a TKO in the 5th round.