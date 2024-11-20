mobile app bar

‘Incredibly Embarrassing’: John Fury Brutally Roasted for Making Darren Till vs. Tommy Fury Press Conference ‘About Himself’

Allan Binoy
Published

John Fury (L), Darren Till (R)

Another press conference, another opportunity for John Fury to try and steal the limelight; the most recent example being TNT’s presser for Tommy Fury’s fight against Darren Till. The presser was heated as it was supposed to be but Tommy’s father took over from the boxer and started trash-talking Till.

It’s becoming a recurring habit for the head of the Fury clan now. Every press conference that he attends seems to become more about him than the fighters themselves. It happened during Tyson Fury’s fights against Francis Ngannou, and then with Oleksandr Usyk as well.

But this instance with Till was even weirder and descended into chaos as Till asked John to shut up and taunted him about his son Tyson’s loss to Usyk.

Fury then decided to stand up and throw a bottle of water at the former UFC fighter, which effectively halted the presser.


Fans could not believe that Fury Sr. had led yet another press conference to be stopped because of his actions, “John Fury going mad at a press conference for a fight no one cares about. Feel like we’ve been here so many times before…“. One fan spoke about how embarrassing it must be for the younger Fury and said, “Tommy Fury’s father is so incredibly embarrassing….the fathers thinking they’re the star of the show or anyone wants to even see them“.

Yet another fan pointed out how it was entertaining to watch the first time, but now the party trick is not working anymore, “The John Fury trick has gone stale now

And as mentioned before, this is not the first time Fury has done this.

Fury assaults team Usyk

John Fury has a history of getting into scuffles during fight week against the opponent’s team. As his son, Tyson was preparing to take on Oleksandr Usyk for the world title, his father was beefing with Usyk’s team.

Fury ran into team Usyk backstage during a press conference, and after crossing paths with one of the members of his team, turned around and head-butted him.

The head of the Fury clan later claimed that he did so because he said something offensive to him. However, there is video evidence proving otherwise.


Even during the press conference with Francis Ngannou, Fury had decided to make things about himself as he took his shirt off as the two fighters were facing off, and stood right in front of them, obstructing the view of the fans and media.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

