‘Incredibly Embarrassing’: John Fury Brutally Roasted for Making Darren Till vs. Tommy Fury Press Conference ‘About Himself’

Another press conference, another opportunity for John Fury to try and steal the limelight; the most recent example being TNT’s presser for Tommy Fury’s fight against Darren Till. The presser was heated as it was supposed to be but Tommy’s father took over from the boxer and started trash-talking Till.

It’s becoming a recurring habit for the head of the Fury clan now. Every press conference that he attends seems to become more about him than the fighters themselves. It happened during Tyson Fury’s fights against Francis Ngannou, and then with Oleksandr Usyk as well.

But this instance with Till was even weirder and descended into chaos as Till asked John to shut up and taunted him about his son Tyson’s loss to Usyk.

Fury then decided to stand up and throw a bottle of water at the former UFC fighter, which effectively halted the presser.

Tommy Fury vs Darren Till press conference descends into chaos as Till tells John Fury: "Shut up, you haven't been seen since Oleksandr Usyk battered Tyson."



Fans could not believe that Fury Sr. had led yet another press conference to be stopped because of his actions, “John Fury going mad at a press conference for a fight no one cares about. Feel like we’ve been here so many times before…“. One fan spoke about how embarrassing it must be for the younger Fury and said, “Tommy Fury’s father is so incredibly embarrassing….the fathers thinking they’re the star of the show or anyone wants to even see them“.

Yet another fan pointed out how it was entertaining to watch the first time, but now the party trick is not working anymore, “The John Fury trick has gone stale now”

And as mentioned before, this is not the first time Fury has done this.

Fury assaults team Usyk

John Fury has a history of getting into scuffles during fight week against the opponent’s team. As his son, Tyson was preparing to take on Oleksandr Usyk for the world title, his father was beefing with Usyk’s team.

Fury ran into team Usyk backstage during a press conference, and after crossing paths with one of the members of his team, turned around and head-butted him.

The head of the Fury clan later claimed that he did so because he said something offensive to him. However, there is video evidence proving otherwise.

John Fury, a 6’3, 200lb man headbutts a lad who stands there unfazed whilst Fury walks off with blood pouring down his face. Incredible.

pic.twitter.com/Hb3Rz3q01j — george (@StokeyyG2) May 13, 2024



Even during the press conference with Francis Ngannou, Fury had decided to make things about himself as he took his shirt off as the two fighters were facing off, and stood right in front of them, obstructing the view of the fans and media.