Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Boxing Match Purses: How Much Will the Fighters Earn?

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are set to enter the squared circle later this weekend on Sunday, February 26th in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. There has been a lot of anticipation going into the fight, as the two have had a long-running rivalry. Interestingly, the two have been booked to fight on two previous occasions. First in 2021 and then in 2022, however, both of those fights had to be canceled. Since then, ‘The Problem Child has fought Tyron Woodley (rematch) and Anderson Silva. He won both fights.

However, with just a few days remaining for the fight, it is very unlikely that it will be canceled again. Thus, the fans will most certainly be treated with a grudge match between the two.

Fight Purses- How much will Jake Paul and Tommy Fury make for their fight?

The highly anticipated bout between Tommy Fury and Jake Paul will make them walk out of the ring with huge pay-days. As reported by Sports Zion, ‘TNT’ will be earning $2.5 million plus an additional 35% share of the pay-per-views, which will take his total purse to about $4.5 million.

On the flip side, ‘The Problem Child’ will be earning $3.2 million plus an additional 65% share of the pay-per-views, which will take his total purse to an estimated $8.6 million. Paul, over the years, has become one of the biggest stars of the boxing world. Thus, he also receives the perks of it more often.

Who walks away with the WBC Diriyah Champion belt? #PaulFury pic.twitter.com/JtQpwMQtFL — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) February 23, 2023

While there is a lot of pressure for both Jake Paul and Tommy Fury to win the fight, the money involved will certainly help them overlook the defeat of the loser of the fight.

Paul and Fury agree on an all-or-nothing deal

Jake Paul is notorious for making bets against his opponent ahead of his fights. He has previously had bets with his opponents for a knockout. And he has done the same yet again with his upcoming opponent, Tommy Fury.

During a recent press conference for Paul vs. Fury, ‘The Problem Child’ proposed a bet to Tommy Fury. The 26-year-old suggested that if ‘TNT’ was to win the fight, he will receive double what he was guaranteed going into the fight.

However, if Tommy Fury loses the fight, Jake Paul will take away his guaranteed purse. And ‘TNT’ will be left with nothing. Interestingly, Fury seemed to have avoided the proposal. However, his father, John Fury, interrupted and agreed to the deal.

That said, with the addition of an all-or-nothing deal for Paul vs. Fury, the fight has been made more interesting. Also, it remains to be seen as to who will earn the bragging rights later this weekend.

What are your predictions for this grudge boxing match? What do you guys think about the money both the fighters will earn?