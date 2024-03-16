Indian Boxer Neeraj Goyat Holds Unpopular Opinion Cites Jake Paul Has the Upper Hand Against Mike Tyson

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul is no stranger to making a lot of enemies in the sport. ‘The Problem Child’, as his moniker suggests, does not hesitate to pick fights with other fighters online. The likes of Conor McGregor, KSI, Tommy Fury, and more have all been called out by Paul on multiple occasions. These names are all mega fights for Paul. However, a recent name from India that Paul called out for a fight left fans confused and shocked at the same time.

Advertisement

In the build-up to his fight against Ryan Bourland, Paul called out Indian boxing star Neeraj Goyat for a fight. This happened after Goyat posted a video challenging Jake Paul to a fight. This was considered yet another internet beef for the longest time. However, Goyat stepped things up a notch by flying to Puerto Rico and visiting Jake Paul while he was in training camp. The two men got into a scuffle before being separated by their teams.

Ahead of Paul’s upcoming fight against Tyson, Goyat shared his thoughts on why Paul is likely to win despite Mike Tyson being his childhood hero. In an interview with ‘Dostcast’ he said,

Advertisement

“ Jake Paul is at his peak right now. Mike Tyson, it has been a long time since he left boxing. No one can beat Mike Tyson’s skills. He is my hero, he is the hero of my childhood. I feel no one can beat Mike Tyson in this world. I have learnt a lot of things from Mike Tyson… Jake Paul is also training well. He is young and at his peak, Mike Tyson is getting old. Fight will be good, but the result can’t be predicted right now… But I feel Jake Paul will be able to do better because of the age factor.” (Translated in English)

Goyat shares the same opinion as many others in the industry. Several fighters, including the likes of Kamaru Usman, have criticized Jake Paul for fighting Mike Tyson.

Neeraj Goyat’s assessment of the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson

Goyat further shared his thoughts on the fight, stating that Jake Paul is more likely to win the fight given he has age on his side. The Indian star went on to criticize Paul for consistently picking opponents way older than him.

Tyson will be 58 years old when he steps into the ring with Jake Paul. ‘The Problem Child’, on the other hand, will be 31 years younger than him.

Advertisement

In addition to this, Tyson has not fought since his exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr in November 2020. Interestingly, Paul fought on the same card as Tyson on that night.

Since then ‘The Problem Child’ has fought eight more times, While Tyson has been enjoying his life as a retired fighter. It will be interesting to see how Tyson looks on his return after four years away from the sport.