Jake Paul’s Potential Opponent Neeraj Goyat Credits Celebrity Boxing for Achieving Recognition Unattainable in Traditional Boxing

A large chunk of the boxing community may have repeatedly derided the celebrity YouTuber-boxer, Jake Paul. But his probable future rival, Neeraj Goyat, recently lauded ‘The Problem Child’ and other celebrity boxers for the changes they have brought to the scene. Lately, the Indian boxer appeared in an episode of the YouTube podcast named ‘Dostcast’. Despite firing an array of verbal shots at Paul, Goyat counted the involvement of celebrities in boxing as one of the major factors behind the growing popularity of regular boxers as well.

Several avid combat sports fans may stand strictly against celebrities getting into combat sports events. However, the fever of celebrity boxing has grown in popularity remarkably in the past few years. Those fights might lack the quality of regular boxing matches between two professionals. But they have also rejuvenated the sport by attracting a lot more eyeballs.

Goyat may have started the podcast with several disses for Paul. But he couldn’t help admitting how the involvement of celebrity boxers has helped regular boxers like him become stars and get noticed. An English translation of ‘Gangster’s’ words will read:

“Professional boxing makes you a star today. Earlier, nobody used to care much about combat sports athletes. But today, I stay in seven-star hotels whenever I’m out of home.”

Goyat’s words also revealed that he wanted to contribute to the overall scenario of boxing in India. He stated that he wants to start the process by providing better training facilities to aspiring boxers in India.

Paul may have contributed to boosting the popularity of even regular boxers. But his choice of opponents continues to be questionable. Even Goyat implied that Paul’s touted upcoming fight against the legendary Mike Tyson was a weird one.

Who did Neeraj Goyat pick as the winner of the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight?

Goyat showcased that he understands all the ins and outs of the game while giving his prediction for the coveted upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight. He counted the pros and cons that each fighter has. Goyat labeled Tyson as his childhood hero. But he also counted that it had been quite a while since ‘Iron’ took to the ring.

On the other hand, Paul was a lot younger, and hence Goyat expected him to be a lot more agile. But ‘Gangster’ might have realized that even a few clean shots from ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ may be enough to get Paul down to the canvas. This is probably why he refrained from giving his official prediction of the coveted encounter. However, his words may make fans think that Goyat’s heart is with Tyson despite his head electing Paul as the victor.