‘It’s Personal’: Mike Tyson Lands Brutal Slap on Jake Paul During Heated Final Face-Off

Nov 14, 2024; Irving, TX, USA; Mike Tyson (left) slaps Jake Paul (right) after weighing in at the Toyota Music Factory. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Mike Tyson is officially back! Ahead of his fight with Jake Paul tonight, the pair got into a heated scuffle during their final face-off and the legend went on to slap ‘The Problem Chid’.

‘The Problem Child’ has been antagonizing ‘Iron‘ throughout fight week and for months leading up to it. While Tyson had become unusually quiet as the days closed in, it seems like the 58-year-old had finally had enough of his antics.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer animatedly crawled towards Tyson during their face-off and tried saying something to Tyson but ended up eating an open palm before he could muster a word.

Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul at the weigh-ins! pic.twitter.com/K89rOHILvX — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) November 15, 2024



When asked by Ariel Helwani about what happened, ‘Iron’ responded by telling him that he didn’t need to talk anymore.

“Talk is over”

Paul seemed blatantly offended by the slap and claimed Tyson was a ‘little elf’.

“I didn’t even feel it…He’s angry. He’s an angry little elf. Mike Tyson, that was a cute little slap. I’m f*cking him up. It’s personal now.”

While he’s still 58 years old going into this fight, it looks like Paul has stumbled on prime ‘Kid Dynamite’ and somehow managed to force Tyson to turn back the clock.

Meanwhile, the matchup continues to stir controversy over the age difference between the fighters.

‘Paul‘ was even asked during the presser if he ever wanted to fight someone his own age in his own weight class. And now, even KSI has chimed in, claiming Tyson was too old for a ‘slaughter fest’.

KSI does not condone Paul vs. Tyson

The YouTuber-turned-entrepreneur highlighted the age difference between the pair and Tyson’s health issues as a major reason for his disapproval.

There is a 30-year age gap between the pair with Tyson at almost 60 years old. Claiming the younger Paul brother was going to put a beating on Tyson, he asserted that it was not a fight between two equally matched rivals.

“Jake Paul will knock out Mike Tyson. This will not be close at all. Boxing is a young man’s game and Mike is 58 years old. They’re sending a lamb to the slaughter and it’s disgusting.”

Of course, KSI wants to fight Paul himself but The Problem Child cannot settle on the idea of a weight class for their supposed clash in the future. So right now, a Twitter feud between the two is all we can hope for.