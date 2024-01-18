Jake Paul Faces Growing Fan Pressure for Fight with Neeraj Goyat as Indian Boxer Keeps Challenge Alive

Every year brings new challenges, and now, as Jake Paul turns 27, he seems set for upcoming hurdles. On social media for the past few weeks, Indian Boxer Neeraj Goyat has challenged ‘The Problem Child’ numerous times. After receiving teases but no proper reply from the YouTube-turned-boxer, Goyat, on Paul’s birthday, issued one last challenge.

Advertisement

Recently, Goyat shared a video on Paul’s 27th birthday, playfully wishing destruction to the cake adorned with Paul’s face. As a unique gift, he challenges Paul, emphasizing it’s the last time or else he’ll come to Puerto Rico to confront him directly. This was in light of the fact that Paul is reported to have his next boxing match on 2nd March.

In response to Goyat, he replied on Instagram, expressing readiness to fight him anytime in Puerto Rico. He also conducted a poll, asking if he should accept the challenge. Fans overwhelmingly encouraged him, with over 80% expressing their desire to witness a fight between Paul and Goyat.

Advertisement

Ever since the Indian pro boxer first issued the challenge to Paul, Indian fans flooded the comment section of Paul’s posts, encouraging him to fight Goyat. It appears that now, with a resounding response from fans and evident interest, there’s no reason for ‘The Problem Child’ not to accept the challenge.

Additionally, Goyat’s impressive credentials as a three-time WBC Asia titleholder make this potential fight significant for Paul’s boxing championship aspirations. And he has teased to fight him many times.

Jake Paul teased to fight Indian Boxer Neeraj Goyat

YouTuber-boxer Jake Paul, who mentioned a busy 2024, recently won a fight on the 15th December, 23. After the Indian boxer’s challenge, a teaser video from MVP promotion, featuring Punjabi music in a training reel, strongly hints at a potential matchup with the Indian boxer. However, Paul wants the fight to be built in a different way.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1eKXrKxaJc/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The Indian boxer is framing the fight as India vs USA, a theme Paul doesn’t initially like. After the contract signing, they can align on the promotion’s direction. Meanwhile, fans are now pumped about this showdown, especially the Indian fans who are glued for this matchup.