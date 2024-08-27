“Come to My Weight”: KSI Plans to Wait for Jake Paul Fight Instead of Chasing It

Popular YouTuber turned boxer, KSI is done chasing the massive money fight with Jake Paul! Despite successfully setting up a fight with his older brother, Logan, the Brit has had enough of chasing Jake for the fight and instead is in a position to wait it out until the latter drops down in weight.

Speaking to the host of High Performance, an application where you can get insights from the most successful people around the world, KSI unloaded his thoughts on a potential fight with Paul and said that Jake was too heavy and he was too light.

He added about being in a position where he doesn’t need to chase the younger Paul brother anymore.

“Everyone has been waiting for the fight between me and Jake (Paul) but it’s one of those ones where he is too heavy and I’m too light and we’re not just agreeing but I’m at a point where I’m just going to wait. I’m at a point where I don’t need to chase, I can just wait…Eventually he is going to have to come to my weight.”

‼️ KSI on his rivalry with Jake Paul and stated that he will “wait” for the fight rather than “chase” it 🥊🗣️ [Via – High Performance App] pic.twitter.com/eQqIXMhCrp — IFN (@IfnBoxing) August 26, 2024

Being a natural middleweight and Paul walking around as a heavyweight, the British sensation has come to the harsh realization that it is one of those fights where he will have to wait till his potential opponent comes down to 185 lbs.

However, Jake as of now is focused on his upcoming bout with boxing icon, Mike Tyson, and the outcome of his recent outing against Mike Perry, a natural welterweight, proves KSI’s point.

But that hasn’t stopped him from firing shots at the Brit, alleging that he chickened out of his fight against Slim Albaher.

Jake Paul accuses KSI for ducking ‘The Hitman’

Slim ‘The Hitman’ Albaher and Anthony Taylor were scheduled to take on Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ” Olatunji aka KSI on the same night.

Unfortunately, the YouTuber pulled out of the fight, citing an injury, and guess what?

Jake Paul has used this to his advantage, shaming KSI, accusing him of ducking Albaher just because he was aware that he wouldn’t make it through the night unscathed.

According to Jake, it’d have been a cakewalk for Slim if he had fought KSI. But what surprised the community was Slim teaming up with Jake to denounce KSI. In fact, Albaher in a tweet wrote,

“KSI rather sing and dance then fight me 1v1 He knows he can’t f*ck with me Imagine if I was the one that pulled out to sing and dance”

In a nutshell, Albaher is alleging that KSI ducked him simply because he knew he’d bite more than he could chew is he gets in the ring with ‘The Hitman’ and instead ducked him to focus on his music career, essentially saving his own skin.