Jake Paul Fires Back Like ‘Ballistic’ Conor McGregor After UFC Star’s Taunt Over Mike Tyson Fight

Conor McGregor has gone off on social media once again. Except this time, the general consensus has been that he’s justified in his anger since the Irishman has decided to ride Jake Paul for his fight against Mike Tyson. ‘The Notorious’ went live with DuelBits during a gambling stream and went ballistic on the young boxer, who has now returned with a diss track of his own.

‘The Problem Child’ wasn’t the only one McGregor went after on his stream. He also had unusually high energy throughout the stream, which led to fans speculating whether he was under the influence.

Piggybacking on those rumors, Paul filmed a response video where dressed and acted like the Irishman with powder around his face.

“Conor Mcgregor’s crash out needs to be studied”

Earlier, UFC welterweight champion had shared a similar video after the Irishman, who hasn’t fought in three years had gone after him for not finishing his opponents. Belal seems perfectly happy fighting the ‘semi-retired’ Irishman with the title and what could be life changing money on the line.

But with the Paul beef, it seems McGregor might have a more lucrative offer on the horizon

‘The Problem Child‘, in line with his record of fighting retired mixed martial artists has claimed that he could beat the Irishman, inside the octagon as well as within a ring.

Paul calls out McGregor for a fight

Paul is not one to take trash talk lightly. In fact, much like McGregor he thrives off it, so he takes every opportunity he can get to clap back.

After posting the video trolling the Irishman, he had to make it known that he was willing to fight him in the ring and so he did. In fact, he asserted that he could destroy the former UFC double champion without breaking much of a sweat.

“And for the record I would destroy this coke head in the ring or in the cage. Keep begging for your date hahaha”

Now, the boxing call out makes sense, but the MMA one is definitely a little bit of a reach. Firstly, it’s highly unlikely that Paul makes 185 lbs, which is the maximum weight McGregor could fight at without disturbing his natural rhythm and speed.

And if by some miracle, the younger Paul brother even manages to make the weight, it’s a whole different ball game when your opponent can kick your chin off from about 6 ft away.