Jake Paul Reveals Netflix’s Interest in Logan Paul Fight, Suggests Deal Could Be Finalized in 12 Months

Netflix had to delay its maiden venture into combat sports broadcasting as Mike Tyson had to pull out of the 20 July fight against Jake Paul. Now, while that fight got pushed to 15 November, the latest episode of ‘The MMA Hour’ had ‘The Problem Child’ revealing that Netflix authorities were also “interested” in having his brother Logan fight him.

Jake’s words gave fans more reasons to get excited as he revealed that the fight could materialize within the “next 12 months”.

Even after the postponement of the Paul vs. Tyson fight, there’s a high degree of uncertainty regarding ‘Iron Mike’s’ participation in it. The youngest undisputed heavyweight boxing champ would be 58 by the time the fight comes to fruition.

It’s also quite apparent his health has become quite volatile at this point which might result in the cancellation of the fight.

Now, Logan Paul may have entered the picture initially as ‘Iron Mike’s’ replacement, in case he doesn’t show up on 15 November but his brother’s words indicated that the two fights might happen separately with Netflix being the official broadcaster for both.

‘The Problem Child’ answered Ariel Helwani’s “brother vs. brother fight” question saying,

“I think it could be interesting. Logan’s down [for it], I’m down, I think it could be fun. Netflix likes the idea. We’ll see what happens over the next 12 months.”

Well, the Pauls may have no issues in locking horns for an in-ring slugfest. But needless to say, their mother wouldn’t want to watch any of her sons get hurt.

Jake Paul highlighted his mother’s wish regarding this fight but won’t obey it

The Paul brothers may have decided to get into a fight but ‘The Problem Child’s’ revelation has revealed that while she’s happy about their respective successes, she doesn’t want either of them to get hurt in the process.

Jake accepted his elder brother Logan’s offer via an ‘X’ update which read:

“Mom doesn’t want me to KO you, but fu*k it. Loser has to change their last name”

Obviously, Jake worries about his mother’s feelings. But that won’t stop him from taking the ring against his brother. The condition that he mentioned would also make the fight a lot more interesting along with providing both brothers with a handsome payout.

But their mother won’t be saved from the heartache as both the fighters taking punishment inside the ring will be her sons. So, despite the fans hoping to witness this fight as soon as possible, Pam Stepnick would probably want this encounter to never materialize.