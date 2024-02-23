“Just Off Love”: Caleb Plant Leaves Fans in Awe After Making Generous Offer for Adin Ross’ Future Boxing Showdown

Caleb Plant is showing fans why he deserves all the love he gets. The American boxer is a fan favorite for the way he keeps it ‘real’ with his fans. He has fought some of the best names in boxing and is still humble outside the ring. He recently offered to commentate on Adin Ross’ Brand Risk Boxing event. The social media influencer cum streamer was looking for someone to fill the position, but everyone was asking to get paid. Plant offered to do it for free on X.

Caleb Plant garnered the respect of fans for his offer to Adin Ross. Here’s what the fans had to say:

“Caleb a real one he for the people fr that’s why I fw him”

One user stated that Plant was a class act:

“A class act like always”

Another user stated that ‘Sweet Hands’ does not take advantage of anyone:

“A fighter in the ring, a gentleman outside the ring. Never taking advantage of anyone and doesn’t ever feel like he’s better than anyone. Pure class.”

Overwhelmed by the response, Ross shared some interesting insights about his relation with Plant.

Adin Ross responds to Caleb Plant’s offer and reveals why he ‘f*cks’ with him

Adin Ross was live on stream when Caleb Plant offered to commentate on his boxing event for free. His audience began spamming the chat with the offer.

Fans respect the former IBF Super Middleweight Champion. As it turns out, Ross himself respects the former champ as he revealed on the stream,

“I f*ck with Caleb. You know why I f*ck with Caleb? Because chat did you see that Caleb s*it, he (his opponent) said that I can’t be beat by a white boy and then he knocked that guy out? So I f*ck with Caleb.”

Adin Ross appreciated the support from Caleb Plant, but he did not respond to it. He also revealed that he was not going to pay anyone to commentate on the boxing event.

In the past, the event has been live streamed on the platform Kick and has proved to be successful, which is why he is doing it for the third time.