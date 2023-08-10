Andrew Tate’s Brother Says ‘NO’ to Logan Paul vs. Jake Paul if It Ever Happens: “I’ll Try Advise…”

Logan Paul and Jake Paul are well-known YouTuber siblings who have feuded with various MMA athletes and boxers. However, the brothers recently got into a verbal spat on an edition of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, which caught the attention of Tristan Tate, the younger brother of notorious online celebrity Andrew Tate.

Many people believed that the Paul brothers’ dispute on the podcast would lead to a boxing bout. Despite the fact that it would be an exciting match-up for many fans, Tristan was opposed to it.

Tristan frequently appears standing for his brother, regardless of the repercussions. As a result, he feels that this clash will be a poor example of brotherhood. Furthermore, Tristan stated that if something like this occurs, he will personally advise the Paul brothers not to do so.

What did Tristan Tate say about Logan Paul and Jake Paul?

Jake Paul recently defeated former UFC fighter Nate Diaz in a boxing contest. Following that, Logan Paul accused him on the podcast of stealing the Diaz fight from him.

This caused Jake to criticize Logan’s boxing career, highlighting that he does exhibition matches and a loss to Floyd Mayweather. Jake further also questioned Logan’s authority over his opponent’s decisions.

Following their dispute, many fans took to social media to talk about their possible fight. However, Tristan Tate replied to a few by dismissing the idea. He wrote:

“I hope not. I’ll try advise Jake against it if it’s ever spoken about.”

It’s worth noting that Andrew Tate has a history of feuding with both Jake and Logan. However, things between him and Jake appear to be okay now, since they recently appeared together on Tate’s podcast.

Tristan Tate, for his part, maintains a neutral relationship with the Paul brothers. He even just backed Jake Paul in his boxing battle against Nate Diaz.

Tate backed Paul for the win

Tristan Tate came to his official Twitter account before one of the year’s biggest boxing/MMA crossovers between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz and predicted that the former will win.

Tristan, on the other hand, showed no disrespect to the Diaz brothers. Interestingly, his prediction came true, as Paul won a unanimous decision against the former UFC welterweight fighter.