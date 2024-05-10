Bob Arum Aims for WBC & IBF Title Unification: Eyes Shakur Stevenson vs. Vasyl Lomachenko This Year

Super fights in boxing between the best fighters are far and few in between. Factors like promoters and platforms make it extremely difficult to get these fights booked. But, Top Rank CEO, Bob Arum plans to give boxing fans a super fight later this year as he targets Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Shakur Stevenson.

However, in order for that fight to happen, both Lomachenko and Stevenson will have to secure wins in their upcoming fights. In a recent interview, Arum revealed his plans to Sky Sports. He said,

“I have this other fighter, Shakur Stevenson, who is also a great technician. So if Lomachenko wins and Shakur, who is scheduled to fight in July wins, then for the fall to do a Lomachenko-Shakur fight, every serious boxing fan will be watching that in awe between two great technicians fighting for a unified title.”



The legendary Ukrainian, Lomachenko will defend the IBF lightweight world title against Kambosos in Australia. The two were originally scheduled to square off for undisputed honors, but Lomachenko chose to leave and return home after the Russian invasion. The fight between the two men is set to take place on May 11th, 2024.

Stevenson on the other hand is booked to take on Artem Harutyunyan on July 6th, 2024. It will be imperative for both men to win their respective fights as it would make a possible clash all the more exciting and bigger in the future.

But how do the two men stack up against each other?

Shakur Stevenson and Vasiliy Lomachenk! Who’s the favorite?

Stevenson is currently 21-0 with his most recent win coming against Edwin De Los Santos in November 2023. He has since taken an extended break from the sport but make no mistake, he is still him. Stevenson has held multiple titles in the sport and across three weight classes.

So, if you were wondering about adjustments and ring rust, this man comes prepared.

‘Loma’ on the other hand, will be aiming to get back into the win column against Kambosos Jr after a controversial loss against Devin Haney almost a year ago. Also a three-division champion. And given that he felt his loss to Devin Haney was unjustified, he will be coming for redemption.



Stylistically, they are quite different but Stevenson would have almost a three-inch advantage if the two men were to face each other in the boxing ring. If the fight actually gets made it will add to the likes of Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia, and Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk as some of the big fights taking place this year.