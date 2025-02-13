Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings of Both Boxers Fighting for the WBO Lightweight Title

Keyshawn Davis is set to face the undefeated and incredibly tough Denys Berinchyk in a WBO lightweight title fight. With Davis seen as the future of the sport, all eyes will be on this exciting matchup. But as much as fans are buzzing about the action inside the ring, there’s also plenty of interest in how much both fighters stand to earn from the bout.

From fight purses to bonuses, let’s take a look at the estimated earnings for both Davis and Berinchyk as they go head-to-head for the prestigious lightweight title.

Davis boasts a perfect professional record of 12 wins and 8 knockouts. He has quickly ascended the lightweight ranks, showcasing his skills with notable victories over former European champion Francesco Patera and former two-division world champion Jose Pedraza.

In his most recent bout on November 8, 2024, Davis delivered a dominant performance against Gustavo Daniel Lemos, knocking him down three times in the second round and securing a TKO victory.

On the other end of the ring will be Denys Berinchyk, 36, who hails from Ukraine and remains undefeated with a record of 19 wins and 9 knockouts. A decorated amateur, Berinchyk also secured a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. He turned professional in 2015 and has since captured the WBO lightweight title with a split decision victory over Emanuel Navarrete on May 18, 2024.

There is a lot on the line for month men and as the saying goes, ‘bigger the risk bigger the reward’.

Davis vs Berinchyk estimated earnings

According to sources, Berinchyk made a solid payday in his last major fight against Emanuel Navarrete, earning $500k upfront, and with the pay-per-view cut, his total earnings from that fight went up to around $1.2 million.

Fast forward to his upcoming fight this weekend and his base purse will still be around $500k. But if the fight generates more than 700k PPV buys, Berinchyk’s earnings could easily hit over $2 million by the end of the night. It’s a big opportunity for him to cash in if the fight draws big numbers!

Davis vs Berinchyk fight card

Denys Berinchyk vs Keyshawn Davis (Lightweight)

Xander Zayas vs Slawa Spomer (Super-welterweight)

Jared Anderson vs Marios Kollias (Heavyweight)

Rohan Polanco vs. Jean Carlos Torres (Welterweight)

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs Connor Coyle (Middleweight)

Abdullah Mason vs Manuel Jaimes (Lightweight)

Delante Johnson vs. Keyshawn Toler (Welterweight)

Nico Ali Walsh vs Juan Carlos Guerra Jr. (Middleweight)

Davis vs Berinchyk start time and streaming details

The fight between Denys Berinchyk and Keyshawn Davis is set to start at 10 pm EST (7 pm PST). You can catch all the action live on ESPN or stream it on ESPN+ if you’re in the USA!