KSI Amused as Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Is Postponed Due to Medical Reasons

British Youtuber-Boxer KSI had a surprising reaction after learning about the postponement of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight. Netflix posted an official announcement on their X page, where they stated that due to ‘Iron’ Mike’s recent ulcer flare-up that saw him hospitalized, he will not be able to train for the next few weeks. This will put him at a disadvantage over his much younger opponent, which is why the fight had to be delayed.

Jake Paul released a video on X where he spoke about how disappointed he was by such a development. However, he did state that he would wait for Tyson to recover and still wants to fight him.

KSI, on the other hand, had a hearty laugh at the expense of ‘The Problem Child’. He replied to the announcement on X with a comment that read,

KSI and Jake Paul are sworn enemies and the pair have always been very vocal about their hate towards each other. Ironically, the Brit runs a business with his elder brother and the dynamic between the three is very confusing at times. Still, one thing is for sure, ‘The Problem Child’ and ‘The Nightmare’s’ beef will only culminate in a fight.

Speaking of his elder brother, Logan Paul recently offered to step in for Mike Tyson and fight Jake Paul in the ring.

Logan Paul volunteers to replace Mike Tyson and fight Jake Paul in the boxing ring

KSI may have yet another thing to laugh about, as Logan Paul, who earlier stated that he was done with boxing for a while and was now focusing on WWE, has made Jake Paul an enticing offer.

The elder Paul brother tweeted out at his brother offering to fill in for Mike Tyson, as he said,

“So Mike Tyson’s out? I’ll step in and we can settle this once and for all @jakepaul”

— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) June 1, 2024

From the looks of it, Logan Paul wants to re-ignite his old rivalry with Jake Paul. The pair had some beef back in 2017 which resulted in a diss track war. However, this time around, they will look to answer the question of which Paul brother is the better boxer.

Interestingly, ‘The Problem Child’ has verbally agreed to the fight, but nothing is confirmed as of now. Hence, while it will be interesting to see the Paul brothers fight inside a boxing ring, it is quite evident whom KSI will be supporting in that bout.