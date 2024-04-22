Legendary Boxer Muhammad Ali’s Grandson Rejoice the End of the Floyd Mayweather Era in Boxing

Over the weekend, Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney fought one another. The bout was entertaining and left the fans at large impressed. Witnessing this, certain fans, including the grandson of Muhammad Ali, felt that the sport of boxing was evolving. Because, for the longest period, top-tier fighters like Floyd Mayweather were not fighting each other to keep their undefeated records safe.
However, it appears that this norm is in the past, as the sport is witnessing champions of different belts and divisions fighting one another to prove who is the best amongst the best.
Nico Ali Wash, grandson of Muhammad Ali and a boxer himself, is pleased to see it. However, while he asserts this, he also roped in Floyd Mayweather because the undefeated boxer was notorious for not facing formidable opponents to preserve being undefeated. Reflecting on the matter on X, he said,
“The Mayweather undefeated era of boxing is over. Everyone’s fighting each other, love to see it
Surely, the sport of boxing is at its best when fighters do not shy away from challenges and give the fans a show by facing their toughest opponents. In addition, a former champion of the sport, following the Garcia vs. Haney bout, demanded that the fans should not underestimate a fighter after a loss.
Caleb Plant demands the fans to stop overstating losses
Haney was handed his first-ever defeat against Garcia. However, that does not necessarily make him less of a fighter. Instead, he might come back strong and avenge his sole defeat. This is the outlook that Plant wants to instill in the boxing world, and that is what he asserted on X.
He even cited Roberto Durán’s example to explain his case as the legendary boxer once quit in his fight against Sugar Ray Leonard back in 1980. However, that did not make him a terrible fighter. Plant said,
“We gotta stop acting like a loss means a fighter sucks though. Y’all miss the golden era where everyone fought everyone but back then ALL great fighters had losses, had been stopped (Duran QUIT in the middle of a FIGHT, does he sucks?). S/O to both for making it a great night.”
Well, many notions about the sport are being challenged which is a sight to see. As fans, times are exciting and there are several intriguing match-ups lined up for the summer. For instance, Canelo Álvarez is making his return to the ring, and not to mention, Tyson Fury will square off against Oleksandr Usyk soon. This is a testament to the fact that the sport indeed is changing for the good.