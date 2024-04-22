UFC Star Suggest ‘Alcohol and Drugs Makes the Man Strong’, Day After Ryan Garcia’s Shocking Win Over Devin Haney

Nov 2, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Ryan Garcia (blue trunks) and Romero Duno (black trunks) box during their WBC silver and NABO lightweight title bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Garcia won via first round TKO. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Garcia seems to have cracked the code of not needing discipline. Fighters usually abstain from alcohol and recreational drugs ahead of fights. However, Garcia’s training camp for the Devin Haney fight seemed to be the complete opposite of that. In fact, even at the ceremonial weigh-ins of the fight, ‘KingRy’ chugged an entire bottle of beer as he stepped on the scales, three pounds overweight.

UFC fighter Marvin Vettori seemed to figure out the secret behind Garcia’s success. He tweeted out about the main ingredients for Garcia’s success, saying,

“Alcohol and drugs makes the man strong.”

Meanwhile, Ryan Garcia did not change one bit following the fight. He is still his unhinged self on social media. The 25-year-old boxer went on a rant on X talking about the fight.

‘KingRy’ was a massive underdog going into the fight and proved all the naysayers wrong in dramatic fashion. No one expected him to drop Devin Haney multiple times during the fight.

Following his fight, during the post-fight press conference, Garcia added more fuel to the drugs and alcohol allegations.

Ryan Garcia reveals that he drank every night before the Devin Haney fight

Ryan Garcia spoke about how he drank every night and still won the fight. He also addressed the conspiracy theories he put up on X.

Garcia claimed that he stands by everything he said on X, and the conspiracy theories are real, according to him. He then spoke about his alcohol consumption, saying,

“I don’t give a f*ck what people say about me. I walked through the fire, and still held it down, and still beat f*cking Devin Haney, and still drank everyday, and still beat him, I did everything.”

Ryan Garcia stated that he wasn’t necessarily proud of the fact that he drank all night. It was just a statement from him to show the world that none of these boxers are on his level.