“Like That Bum Hasim Jr”: Dillon Danis Criticizes Jake Paul’s Selection of Mike Perry, Cites Past Sparring Ties

Kevin Binoy
Published

Unfortunately, Mike Tyson had to drop out of his fight against Jake Paul due to his recent health scare. However, ‘The Problem Child’ did not want to wait on the sidelines for too long, and soon found a new opponent in BKFC champion Mike Perry. While this may have come as a surprise to many, it did not surprise Dillon Danis who pointed out a similar pattern in Jake Paul’s choice of opponents.

Well, many in the combat sports world believe Mike Perry to be a tougher opponent for Paul, due to them being closer in age. However, Danis believes the 27-year-old only accepts fights he can win. He even commented on the new fight announcement through a post on X, saying,

“Mike Perry is a 0-1 boxer. Bare-knuckle fighting isn’t the same as boxing. He’s going to get pieced up. Jake Paul only fights people he knows he can beat. He sparred with Perry before, which is why he chose him, just like that bum Hasim Jr. We all saw how bad he was, but Jake sparred with him, saw his level, and chose to fight him.”


Paul has been widely criticized by the MMA community for cherry-picking his opponents, as the only time he faced someone his age, he ended up losing that fight. However, this time around, ‘The Problem Child’ might be in for a tougher challenge than he expects.

A Closer Look at Mike Perry vs Jake Paul

Perry was not the most dominant fighter in the UFC. He left the promotion on the back of four losses in his last five fights. However, since leaving the UFC and joining BKFC, Perry has found a lot of success.

He is undefeated as a bare-knuckle fighter with a record of 5-0 and wins over the likes of Luke Rockhold, Eddie Alvarez, and Thiago Alves. However, in his first and only professional boxing bout, Perry fell short against Kenneth McNeil.

Paul on the other hand is fresh off a first-round knockout win over Ryan Bourland. On top of it, the younger Paul brother will have a lot more pressure on him in this fight as a loss can severely impact his chances against Mike Tyson.

