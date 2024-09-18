KSI ‘Would Love’ to See IShowSpeed Compete in His Misfit Boxing Promotion

British influencer, KSI really pushed the envelope when he realized his vision of celebrity boxing through Misfit Boxing in 2022. The promotion exploded into the boxing scene and is trending now, featuring some bangers. And now, with the aim to appeal to an even larger audience, he wants to see fellow YouTuber, IShowSpeed box in his promotion.

In an exclusive interview, the YouTuber revealed that his “younger brother” IShowSpeed would be interested to join the promotion as a boxer.

“I would love to get Speed. I think from what I know he’s definitely been interested, you know, talking to me, he’s definitely interested…he’s drawn towards it and he’s a busy guy, he’s got a lot going on… I know boxing is definitely one he’s very interested in.”

Beyond the love and hate relationship between the two internet celebrities, there’s some genuine bond apparently. Despite Speed allegedly leaking out the Brit’s phone number on several occasions, causing a few headaches, the two have worked together on multiple occasions.

In fact, 19-year-old once went toe to toe against KSI with online barbs but as it turns out, KSI is looking for yet another collab, and Speed loves jumping over speeding Lamborghinis, so he’s naturally has no fear of a head injury! Now, if his jam packed schedule could be fixed, KSI would be very interested to put the teenager between the ropes.

Meanwhile, the American is out there doing this thing – going on a wild adventure – and his time in Thailand made him drop a fascinating announcement, hinting at a possible showdown with a “famous fighter!”

IShowSpeed hints potential Muay Thai showdown

The famous YouTuber is currently traveling around South East Asia, introducing himself to various cultures and cuisines. Besides trying a hand at driving a tuk-tuk before crashing it into a monastery and almost falling off an elephant, the 19-year-old also gave Muay Thai a shot.

While the YouTuber looked sharp on his feet for a time, Speed looked exhausted and got badly sliced up by a fighter after a few moments. And that’s when he dropped a new announcement, revealing that he would take up a fight with “one of the most famous fighters of all time.”

Although the sparring was light, Speed seems to have gotten the idea that Thai boxing is easy (it’s not), hopefully he doesn’t find himself training with someone like a Thai Sean Strickland, because that would not end well for world’s most famous Cristiano Ronaldo fan.