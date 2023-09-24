Michael Jai White Lays ‘Muhammad Ali’ Comparison to Back Tyson Fury Against Francis Ngannou

The former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, will make his highly anticipated boxing debut. He will face one of the greatest heavyweight boxers, Tyson Fury, on October 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the Riyadh Belt. Opinions from experts and fans are flooding regarding the outcome of this clash. Now, an American actor and martial artist, Michael Jai White, has added his voice to the conversation. In an interview uploaded to the VladTV YouTube channel, he drew a comparison to Muhammad Ali while predicting that Tyson Fury would emerge victorious over Francis Ngannou.

The Cameroonian-French fighter has had a stellar UFC career and was known for his knockout power. However, a section of the combat sports community still believes that his lack of boxing experience will cost him against the experienced boxer.

Michael Jai White backs ‘Muhammad Ali’ like Tyson Fury against Francis Ngannou

Michael White recently appeared on the VladTV YouTube channel. During his interview, the actor touched upon several hot topics including the upcoming biggest crossover: Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou.

Jai White asserted that Fury would pose a formidable challenge for the MMA heavyweight, citing Fury’s exceptional reach and skillful footwork. In fact, he compared Fury and the legendary Muhammad Ali for these very reasons. He said:

“Tyson Fury has footwork. He’s a tall man with footwork, that’s hard to beat. There was a man named Muhammad Ali, who was a tall man with footwork. You know how hard it is to hit a guy like that?“

At 6’4″ tall with an 83″ reach, the 36-year-old Ngannou is formidable. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old Fury stands even taller at 6’9″ with an 85-inch reach.

Being compared to the legendary Muhammad Ali is a huge compliment for any combat sports star. Ali not only became a heavyweight champion but also had a huge cultural influence.

Prior to Jai White’s comparison, John Fury, the father of Tyson Fury, likened his son’s decision to face Ngannou to the legendary Muhammad Ali.

John Fury claimed Fury vs. Ngannou is just like what Ali did

Muhammad Ali’s dominance led him to seek crossover fights after defeating numerous boxing greats. In 1976, he faced pro wrestler Antonio Inoki in Tokyo, Japan. Now, the ‘Gypsy King’ is considering a similar path.

According to a report from Boxing Scene, John Fury asserted that Tyson Fury opted for the largest and most financially lucrative fight opportunity. He said:

“Muhammad Ali did the same thing when he was lineal champion. What’s he doing wrong? He can’t get a fight, there’s no mandatories. So what does he do? Sits on his arms to please the public? I don’t think he’s going to do that.“

The crossover bout is generating immense hype, because of the remarkable achievements of both fighters in their respective sports. Thus, the outcome of this heavyweight clash promises to be highly intriguing for the fans.