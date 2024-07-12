Gervonta Davis vs. Vasyl Lomachenko: Date and Location Reportedly Close to Being Finalized

Boxing fans have been awaiting a matchup between the WBA lightweight champ Gervonta Davis and the IBF lightweight king, Vasyl Lomachenko for years now. Well, a recent report from ‘FightsATW’ revealed that this coveted encounter could take place in November only.

It was ‘Loma’s’ promoter, Bob Arum, who talked to ‘FightsATW’ and revealed that the possibilities of the materialization of this fight were pretty bright indeed.

Davis earned a superb KO victory over Frank Martin in his previous encounter on 15 June.

‘Tank’s’ eighth-round triumph over ‘The Ghost’ also got the fans asking him to take on ‘Loma’ next. And now Arum’s assurance about the ‘Tank’ vs. ‘Loma’ encounter have certainly got them hyped up about their eagerly awaited fight.

It’s quite apparent that this encounter will garner a massive number of eyeballs from fans all around the world. This is why the 92-year-old revealed that they wouldn’t take any half-measures regarding the grandeur of the bout.

Arum expressed that the fight would possibly take place in a Las Vegas-based arena. After Vegas IS the fight capital of the world.

“It’s a Vegas fight, MGM or T-Mobile. We’d decide a date where there are openings.”

Both ‘Tank’ and ‘Loma’ are proven warriors, battle tested, well rested, ready to go, which is why both of them are reigning champions in their weight class.

However, a deeper analysis of all the factors indicates that ‘Tank’ will have a sizable advantage over his Ukrainian rival.

Davis will have an edge over Loma

Davis is currently in his prime. That much is obvious.

The Baltimore native is just 29 years old and already boasts an undefeated 30-0 record. The fact that ‘Tank’ defeated Ryan Garcia and Ronaldo Romero in his previous encounters also means that he is having a supreme run of form.

But the same cannot be said about his Ukrainian rival. Lomachenko has delivered several enthralling in-ring encounters and defeated a lot of noteworthy boxers like Jamaine Ortiz and George Kambosos Jr.

But he is in the 36th year of his existence and might face difficulties in keeping up with the pressure of his younger rival. Lomachenko has lost 2 of his last 5 fights.

Now, this is not to say that Lomachenko’s skills are inferior. But his age and current form mean his chin and lungs will more tested than usual against WBA lightweight champ’s in-ring dominance.

But then again, he’s winning the number’s game in experience and by a mile. So, you never know!