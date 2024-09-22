“Made a Lot of Money”: Ryan Garcia Says ‘Retirement Is Best Move’ for Anthony Joshua After Daniel Dubois Loss

Florida Panthers at Catch Miami. Featuring: Ryan Garcia Where: Miami, Florida, United States When: 26 Jun 2024 Credit: Seth Browarnik/INSTARimages EDITORIAL USE ONLY. RESTRICTED TO NEWSPAPERS BASED IN THE UK Copyright: xRichardxAlvarezx instar53890582

Ryan Garcia does not see any point in Anthony Joshua fighting again. The Brit had a day to forget at the Wembley Stadium last night against Daniel Dubois.

‘AJ’ got into all sorts of trouble towards the end of the first round as an overhand right from the champion connected flush on his temple. The shot sent him buckling to the floor before he got saved by the bell. However, he couldn’t recover from another vicious counter right from the champion in the fifth round that knocked him out.

Following the fight, rumors of ‘AJ’ hanging up his gloves became rampant. Many even called this his last fight at the iconic Wembley Stadium.

Fellow boxer Ryan Garcia was one of the people suggesting Joshua call it a day. He believes the Brit has done enough in the sport already,

“Joshua had a great career but retirement is the best move You were a great warrior and you did a lot and made a lot of money Cheers”

Garcia congratulated ‘AJ’ on an amazing career. However, he now feel it is time for him to hang up his gloves after the punishment he took today.

But that’s simply not how ‘AJ’ works. He didn’t get to where he is by quitting every time he faced some adversity. He is a warrior through and through. In his post-fight press conference, both he and his promoter Eddie Hearn had to dispel the retirement rumors.

Joshua will not be retiring from boxing

Anthony Joshua believes he still has what it takes to keep fighting. Although he will now have to wait for a long time before he can get another title shot.

In his post-fight press conference, the former Unified heavyweight world champion showed no remorse following the fight and had this to say,

“Probably you’re asking do I want to continue fighting? Of course I want to continue fighting…We took a shot at success and we came up short….I’m a warrior.”

‘AJ’ still has a lot of fighting left in him but fans will have to wait till next year to see him back in the ring. The Brit will not be able to return to the ring for some time after such a brutal KO.

He will look forward to the December 21 fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. He can challenge the loser of that fight next.