Mike Perry Defends Jake Paul Fighting Mike Tyson, Admits He Would Have Done the Same

Jake Paul is taking on a big risk in a few weeks taking on Mike Perry before his fight against Mike Tyson. The younger Paul brother did not want to sit around and wait for Tyson to heal up and wanted to keep himself active. However, ‘Platinum’ plans on stealing the Tyson fight away from him.

In a recent interview with ‘The MMA Draw’ Mike Perry revealed his plans of handing Paul more than one loss.

When asked what he made of Paul fighting Tyson and he would be interested in doing the same Perry said that he wouldn’t take anything away from him.

While Paul got criticized for fighting an ‘old man’, Perry believes the public sentiment would be different for him since he has earned the right.

“It would be a different fight from me. It would be something I have earned over a long history career that I have had over 30 professional fights. It would be an honour to step in there against Mike and get the bag.”

At this point in time the plan for ‘The Problem Child’ is to take on Perry in July and then fight Tyson in November.

At this point in time, there is nothing that suggests a loss against Perry will cancel the fight against Tyson. However, for Paul, anything less than a dominant win will cast a darker shadow over his choice of opponent.

Perry vs Jake: Beauty vs the bare knuckled beast

When it was announced that the Tyson fight was postponed, a number of fighters offered to step in against Paul. This included the likes of KSI and his own brother, Logan Paul.

Ultimately, Paul decided to go with Perry. Now, since leaving the UFC, Perry has had an extremely successful career as a bare knuckle fighter. He’s reinvented himself in a sport that demands him to be the beast he is. Its aggressive, its bloody, it’s Mike ‘The Platinum’ Perry.

Although bare knuckle is more similar to boxing than MMA is, there are still a lot of major changes such as the shape of the ring and the gloves that will not favor ‘Platinum’.

Due to these reasons, fans have once again bashed Paul for taking the easy way out and picking yet another ‘easy’ fight.