Mike Perry Plans to Top Tommy Fury in Jake Paul Fight with Mike Tyson-Inspired Boxing Style

Allan Binoy
Published

Jake Paul, Mike Perry
Credit: Imago

Mike Perry will look to emulate his namesake Mike Tyson when he fights Jake Paul. The BKFC fighter is less than a week away from his fight against the YouTuber-turned-boxer. Perry, who came in as Tyson’s replacement, is looking to derail ‘The Problem Child’s’ hype train and his boxing career on July 20 in Tampa, Florida.

Ahead of the fight, the trash-talking has been relentless from the BKFC fighter. He believes he has what it takes to hand Paul his second-ever loss inside the ring; the first came via the cold hands of one Tommy Fury.

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 4: Mike Perry attends the BKFC 41 official pre-fight press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz on April 4, 2023, at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire) BOXING: APR 04 BKFC 41 Press Conference Icon2304042092
Credits: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting on YouTube, he revealed his game plan for taking on Paul. Talking about a pressure style of boxing, the BKFC champion said that he would get involved in a Mike Tyson style brawl with the younger Paul brother.

“I’m gonna put a pressure style on him, a Mike Tyson Brawl style boxing is what I bring to the table….I wanna do what Tommy did but better”

‘Platinum’ Mike is looking to put pressure on Paul from the onset of the fight.

Now that does come with its own risks, like getting KO’ed cold but then again, the former UFC fighter has a legendary chin and will put that to good use against Paul.

Perry actually does not even think the YouTuber-turned-boxer has the power to knock him out and says he will walk through his punches unfazed.

Now, it is no secret that both fighters are expert trash-talkers. Paul even showed what lengths he would go to when he prank called Perry recently.

Jake channels inner disney kid as he prank calls Perry

As the fight draws closer, a number of media outlets are looking to interview both fighters to get their thoughts. Using this to his advantage, Paul posed as boxing reporter Dan Rafael and prank-called ‘Platinum’ Mike and asked him a few questions. Important questions, like this-

“What are you gonna do when Jake Paul knocks you the f*ck out?”

Perry then quickly realized he was being pranked although he did not know it was Paul himself that called him up. He went off on the ‘reporter’ and threw in a few cuss words for the diversity of content.

‘The Problem Child’ could do nothing but laugh as Perry cussed him out on call trying to figure out who it was on the other side of the call.

