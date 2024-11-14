Mike Tyson Reacts to Viral AI Video of Him Kissing Jake Paul: “I Have That Effect on People”

Nov 13, 2024; Irving, TX, USA; Jake Paul (right) faces off with Mike Tyson after their press conference at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Mike Tyson seems to be nonchalant and unbothered by Jake Paul’s trash-talking. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has been doing everything in his power to try and get into the legend’s head ahead of their fight. That tactic had worked well with many of his previous opponents. However, Iron Mike has been there and seen it all. Well, not all. Paul’s viral AI-generated video of the two fighters kissing each other was surely something new.

During their face-off interview, the 58-year-old was asked if he had seen the video. Tyson’s reply, a crisp jab with words, left Paul speechless:

“I have that effect on people.”

With the reply, Iron Mike showed Paul how legends went about getting into the opponent’s head. Not with AI, not with gimmicks, but with bare minimum words, spoken with intent.

Paul is really good at trash-talking. However, he is trying to take on one of the best trash-talkers in the history of the sport.

During the face-off, The Problem Child got Tyson a gift as a ‘kind gesture’. The former heavy weight champ, however, did not react the way Paul thought he would.

Tyson brutally rejects Paul’s gift’

Paul tried to be nice to Tyson and gifted him a pigeon during the interview. It is no secret that Tyson loves pigeons and used to keep them as pets right from childhood.

Tyson’s reply was harsh. He pulled the bird out of the cage, inspected it, and said:

“Looks like a low-budget pedigree but, I’ll feed it to my falcon.”

Paul then decided to keep the bird for himself.

Whether this was a tactic to get into Tyson’s head, or a genuine gesture in good faith, we will never know. But Tyson wasn’t willing to fall for Paul’s gimmicks, and kept his fight persona on right through the interaction.