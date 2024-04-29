“Most of Jake’s Fight Are All Fixed”: Colby Covington Boldly Labels Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, a ‘Fake Fight’

Colby Covington believes Jake Paul fixes his matches. ‘The Problem Child’ is currently preparing to take on Mike Tyson on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. While the speculations are soaring through the roofs, Covington believes the fight is fake. And he has his reasons to opine so. Tyson is 30 years older than the YouTuber and has not fought in over 4 years, with his last fight being an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr.

Jake Paul has had an incredible rise in the boxing world with brutal KOs against the likes of Tyron Woodley, Ryan Bourland, Andre August, and Ben Askren. However, there have always been questions regarding the legitimacy of his fights.

Colby Covington recently appeared on the TwinsPod to reflect on the Paul vs Tyson bout. Covington stated,

“It’s a fake fight. It’s a fixed fight for sure, most of Jake’s fights are all fixed….That’s not a sactioned fight, I guess it’s gonna be like an exhibition.”

Colby Covington called it a ‘Circus Sideshow’, claiming that they are only trying to sell tickets. Covington also went on to talk about how he felt bad for Mike Tyson. He believes ‘Iron’ Mike doesn’t need to fight anymore because he is way past his prime. A fight against Paul would only damage his stellar reputation further.

He cited the example of greats like Tom Brady, Michael Jordan, and others to explain that after a certain age, no matter how great the athlete is, they can’t be at that same level anymore.

Colby Covington does not have any positive opinions about ‘The Problem Child’. In fact, he rarely has any positive opinions about anyone other than Donald Trump. His trash-talking ways have made him a lot of enemies in the sport, but he does not regret any of it.

Regrets about trash talking: Colby Covington doesn’t think so!

Colby Covington does not hold back when it comes to trash-talking. He has absolutely no filter and says whatever he deems fit about his opponent.

In the same podcast on YouTube, the American fighter spoke about how he does not regret anything. ‘Home of Fight’ on X uploaded the clip from the podcast where he talks about his insults. Covington justified his antics, saying,

“No, not at all…..at the end of the day, I’m gonna get locked in that cage, and he can do whatever he wants to me…..I’m building these fights, and I’m making them as big as possible, and trying to make the most money I can make.”

Colby Covington stated that he only does it to make the fight as big as possible. However, things have gotten very personal with other fighters in the past, the biggest example being Jorge Masvidal. Their rivalry got to a point where they ran into each other and got into an altercation, which led to a lawsuit against ‘Gamebred’.

Similarly, even with Leon Edwards, Covington threw punches at the champion backstage, which led to the pair fighting in the octagon. His abrasive behavior is a double-edged sword which comes to stab him in the back, but also helps to sell his fights.

The only reason fans love watching his fights is for the build-up. His antics before the fight, and during the press conferences, garner a lot of views. Surely, the American is one of the biggest heels in the company and he embraces his personality whole heartedly.