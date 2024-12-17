‘Not Sigma This Is Bullsh*t’: Tyson Fury’s Confession About ‘Not Speaking to Wife’ During Oleksandr Usyk Fight Camp Upsets Fans

Tyson Fury’s loss against Usyk in May, earlier this year was his first in a 16-year-long professional boxing career and since then the ‘Gypsy King’ has been dialed in to take his vengeance. He’s been so focused on his rematch on December 21, that he hasn’t spoken to his wife Paris in 3 months. While Fury has called it a sacrifice, fans have been calling BS on it.

Talking about how he wished the fight was tonight, so he could finish it and go home, Fury said that once he was done, nobody would hear of Usyk again. He then explained that it has been a really long camp for him where he has made some serious sacrifices and is desperately looking forward to returning home to his wife and kids for Christmas.

Tyson Fury hasn’t spoken to his wife in three months while training for the Usyk rematch pic.twitter.com/5UH6rqz8rW — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) December 16, 2024



However, fans were quick to give him a reality check.

This fan claimed that not speaking to your wife for 3 months wasn’t really a ‘tough guy’ thing to do and said, “This is not sigma this is bulls*it, please respect your wives“. Another fan didn’t mince his word and joked, “That’s crazy and unnecessary IMO“. This guy also joined in and said the way he saw it, “this so lame“.

This man pointed out the hypocrisy in talking to an interviewer but remaining quiet on one’s wife and said, “This isn’t a flex. What a terrible husband. No excuse for proudly saying that. Strange AF to do an interview yet not your wife“.

Well, people are entitled to their opinions and Fury is entitled to his. But he does seem more serious than was the last time they fought.

Fury vows to cut down on showboating

During their May fight, Fury had the upper hand in the middle rounds of the match but instead of stepping on the gas to finish the fight, he dwelled on the crowd and pandered to them, which later came back to bite him.

While he doesn’t believe that it was the showboating that eventually cost him the fight, Fury has vowed to take things far more seriously and cut down on it.

“I don’t believe the showboating cost me the fight but I need to be more focused this time and not do as much…One of the commentators picked up on it and said, ‘has anybody ever seen Tyson Fury clown this much, even against lower-level opposition? That’s how easy it was for me in there and you can get complacent because of that.”

The Gypsy King, however, doesn’t intend to make any drastic changes to his gameplan. He still believes his boxing is good enough to take down Usyk.

“I’m landing on him at will, head and body, lead right uppercuts, left hooks, right hooks to the body. Doubles at times. I don’t feel I need to change anything.”

Hopefully, he can deliver on the promise and we can all close the ledger on the year with a fight worthy of it.