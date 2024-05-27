Oleksandr Usyk Joins Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, and Joe Lewis on ‘GOAT List’ Following Recent Win, Says Teddy Atlas

Oleksandr Usyk has joined the pantheon of great heavyweight boxers following his win against Tyson Fury to unite the titles. And for the first time in 25 years, the heavyweight division has an undisputed champ. It is no easy feat, and Teddy Atlas believes it is worthy of putting the Ukrainian on the same list as Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, and Joe Lewis.

In a recent YouTube video, Teddy Atlas also spoke about how he does not think both fighters will be physically or emotionally ready to fight again this year.

“There’s a history of people like Joe Lewis, Rocky Marciano, Muhammad Ali…Usyk belongs on that list. He has put himself on that list as one of the greatest winners period. Of any generation period.”

Teddy Atlas believes Oleksandr Usyk is one of the best boxers to ever live. In any generation, in any weight class. Now, whether that is sentiment or reality is another question altogether. If one asks Usyk if he believed himself to be on par with Ali, it is very likely that the answer would be a resounding no.

Regardless, when it mattered the most, he showed up and almost punched Tyson Fury’s head off the canvas. And now we have found out that ahead of his fight, the Ukrainian had added motivation to win.

Oleksandr Usyk breaks down in his post-fight press conference after beating Tyson Fury

Oleksandr Usyk was a symbol of calmness during fight week in Saudi Arabia. He did not once let his emotions get the better of him, despite Fury Sr’s antics. Usyk was respectful and smiled whenever he could. This was despite Tyson often getting in his face and the rest of the ridiculousness of the entire presser.

However, following the fight, during the post-fight press conference, he broke down. Overcome with emotions, he remembered his late father and dedicated the win to him,

“I miss my father. I say my father hey listen, you live there I live here, please no coming for me I love you.”

Urged by Oleksandr Usyk’s manager, even the reporters in the room cheered the champion on as he struggled to put words together. Usyk had lost his father shortly after his triumph at the 2012 Olympic games. Since then, he has gone on to dedicate everything to his late father. What a champion!