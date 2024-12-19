mobile app bar

Oleksandr Usyk Vs. Tyson Fury 2: Start Time In 20+ Countries Including USA, UK, Ukraine, and, More

Kevin Binoy
Published

Oleksandr Usyk (L), Tyson Fury (R)

Oleksandr Usyk (L), Tyson Fury (R)

Credits: IMAGO

The wait is almost over! The highly anticipated rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury is finally happening this weekend!

With two of the best heavyweights in the game about to square off once again, you won’t want to miss a minute of the action. So, we’re breaking down all the important details you need to know about the start time for the fight in over 20 countries, including the USA, UK, Ukraine, and more, so you can be sure to catch every round of what promises to be an epic showdown.

Usyk vs Fury overview 

The highly anticipated rematch between Usyk and Fury is set for December 21, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In their first encounter in May, Usyk secured a split-decision victory, becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era.

This second bout carries significant stakes, with Fury aiming to reclaim his titles and avenge his sole professional loss, while Usyk seeks to solidify his legacy by defending his unified championship.

The fight has generated substantial financial interest, with the prize purse rumored to be around $191 million (£150 million), a notable increase from their first meeting. 

Both fighters have made strategic adjustments in preparation for this high-stakes rematch, promising fans an intense and closely contested battle.

Usyk vs Fury start times 

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury are scheduled to square off at 5.25 pm ET! As for the full card, here’s when it starts in your country.

CountryMain Card Start TimeEstimated Usyk vs. Fury Start Time
USA2:00 PM ET6:00 PM ET
Canada2:00 PM ET6:00 PM ET
Mexico1:00 PM CT5:00 PM CT
Brazil4:00 PM BRT8:00 PM BRT
Argentina4:00 PM ART8:00 PM ART
UK7:00 PM GMT11:00 PM GMT
Ireland7:00 PM GMT11:00 PM GMT
Spain8:00 PM CET12:00 AM CET (Dec 22)
France8:00 PM CET12:00 AM CET (Dec 22)
Russia10:00 PM MSK2:00 AM MSK (Dec 22)
Ukraine10:00 PM EET2:00 AM EET (Dec 22)
Japan4:00 AM JST (Dec 22)8:00 AM JST (Dec 22)
China3:00 AM CST (Dec 22)7:00 AM CST (Dec 22)
Singapore3:00 AM SGT (Dec 22)7:00 AM SGT (Dec 22)
India12:30 AM IST (Dec 22)4:30 AM IST (Dec 22)
UAE11:00 PM GST3:00 AM GST (Dec 22)
Saudi Arabia10:00 PM AST2:00 AM AST (Dec 22)
South Africa9:00 PM SAST1:00 AM SAST (Dec 22)
Australia6:00 AM AEDT (Dec 22)10:00 AM AEDT (Dec 22)
New Zealand8:00 AM NZDT (Dec 22)12:00 PM NZDT (Dec 22)

Streaming and other details 

You can catch Usyk vs. Fury 2 live on DAZN PPV in over 200 countries, including the US, UK, and Australia. The PPV price? It’s $39.99 in the US, £24.99 in the UK, and $29.99 in Australia. If you’re in the UK, you’ve got a few options—Sky Sports Box Office and TNT Sports Box Office are broadcasting the fight.

And if you don’t have access to these, do not fret. You can always stream the action live on the DAZN app, Discovery+ app, or Sky Sports Box Office app.

Full Fight card 

In the co-main event, Serhii Bohachuk faces Ishmael Davis in a super-welterweight clash that promises fireworks. Heavyweight prospect Moses Itauma steps up against Australia’s Demsey McKean, aiming to make a statement in the division.

Additionally, British heavyweights Johnny Fisher and Dave Allen are set for a thrilling showdown, with Fisher looking to continue his unbeaten streak. Featherweight action features Isaac Lowe taking on Lee McGregor, adding more excitement to the lineup.

With such a diverse and talent-packed undercard, fans are in for a treat leading up to the main event.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury; For Usyk’s WBA, WBC and WBO heavyweight titles – 12 rounds

Serhii Bohachuk vs. Ishmael Davis; Light middleweight – 12 rounds

Moses Itauma vs. Demsey McKean; Heavyweight- 10 rounds

Johnny Fisher vs. Dave Allen; Heavyweight – 10 rounds

Peter McGrail v Rhys Edwards; Super featherweight – 10 rounds

Isaac Lowe vs. Lee McGregor; Featherweight – 10 rounds

Daniel Lapin vs Dylan Colin; Light-heavyweight – 10 rounds

Andrii Novytskyi vs Edgar Ramirez; Heavyweight – 10 rounds

Mohammad Alakel vs. Joshua Ocampo, junior lightweights – 6 rounds

This is one hell of a card to finish off the year! So, set your alarms, tune in, and get your New Year fireworks ready. The holiday celebration might begin earlier than you think.

