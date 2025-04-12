‘One Man Will Never Control Boxing’: Dana White’s Ambitious Boxing Overhaul Faces Fierce Backlash From Ex-Champ

Since announcing a new boxing league with TKO and Turki Alalshikh in March, UFC boss Dana White has been facing one detractor after another. But do they have a point?

The collaboration has been promising to establish a new boxing world order by bringing everybody together under one promotion and one belt for each weight class.

They have also been trying to shake up the roots of pugilism by reportedly lobbying to introduce changes to the Ali Act- a provision that ensures protection for athletes, which has become the basis for the boxers getting paid a fair share of the revenue from their fights.

So, when White’s alleged revenue model for the new promotion was leaked, it was widely criticized. The model had champions earning a base pay of just $750,000 for defending their title, making promoters like Oscar De La Hoya dismiss it as a joke.

And now, former WBC Cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew has come up with a warning for the UFC boss.

Speaking to Owen Fulda for cardplayer.com, he said, “You have to understand what Dana’s achieved with the UFC is nothing short of remarkable… But boxing has been going since the start of man. And one man will never completely control all of boxing, it’s true.”

Bellew believes that what White is trying to do is establish an order like he did in MMA with the UFC.

“There’s no two ways about it, but one man’s been able to control the narrative the whole way through. And if one man can control the narrative and control where it’s going, then it’s a lot easier to control“, he added.

“There’s too many managers. There are too many promoters. There are too many agendas. And yes, you can align some of them, and money will help with that. But you are never going to have one person“, the former champion reiterated.

Bellew also believes that the new league shouldn’t take anything away from well-established organizations like the WBA, WBC, WBO, and the IBF. It would be a dark day for pugilism, should they try, he suggests.

Bellew predicts UFC boss’ biggest mistake

Earlier in March, Alalshikh made a public statement claiming that the new boxing league is not here to compete against the likes of the WBA and other such organisations. Instead, they will be offering a ‘company championship.’

However, White has insinuated that the aim would be to make everything else obsolete.

Dana White will run his new boxing league with Turki Alalshikh using the UFC format “You don’t need 3 letters in front of the belt. Whoever has that belt is the best” (via @ringmagazine) pic.twitter.com/TQJpLsnlf3 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) March 5, 2025

However, according to Bellew, this move would prove disastrous to the sport, claiming that they couldn’t take away the belts and that anyone who suggests it would be wrong to do so.

“Don’t destroy the history and the heritage of my wonderful, amazing sport. The WBC, the IBF and WBA and the WBO have created something that youngsters look up to and want to be.”

“If you’re trying to take away them belts, it’s just a disgrace. Boxing and the UFC are two completely different sports, and they can’t be run the same”, he explained.

It will have to be seen if White or his partners pay heed to the former champion’s advice.