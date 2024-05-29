Dustin Poirier Discusses Retirement Post Islam Makhachev Bout, Seeks ‘More Than Just a Fight’ to Continue

Dustin Poirier has talked about declaring his retirement after UFC 302 several times now. However, ‘The Diamond’ recently detailed that he might deviate from that path, provided the UFC presents him with a few extra perks. The Louisiana native even appeared on an ESPN MMA interview to reveal that he needs “more than a fight” to continue fighting in the UFC with the same zeal.

Poirier has created his legacy in the world of MMA with an incredible record. In the interview, he also detailed how his pro-MMA career had provided him with enough money to continue his livelihood even if he had declared retirement before his UFC 299 encounter. A look at the success of Poirier’s hot sauce business venture indicates that his words are legitimate enough.

‘The Diamond’ mentioned he didn’t need to stay in this sport of blood and injuries, especially since he is 35 already. Still, he is ready to rethink his decision if he gets a motivating enough offer from the UFC, as he said,

“Even before this last fight [UFC 299], I was in a spot where I didn’t have to fight anymore. So that’s what it has to be for me to step in there. It has to be more than just a fight.”

Poirier getting a shot at the lightweight gold after UFC 299 implies that the UFC authorities often oblige his demands. However, Dana White and Co. should pay better heed to his “more than just a fight” wish if he manages to claim the UFC lightweight gold with a victory over Islam Makhachev on 1 June.

That being said, it remains to see if the resulting offer will be satisfactory enough for Poirier.

Will a tetralogy fight against Conor McGregor be motivating enough for Dustin Poirier to continue?

The Poirier vs. McGregor trilogy fight at UFC 264 ended disastrously for ‘Mystic Mac’. However, the Irishman reminded fans that his rivalry against Poirier was “not over” during his in-octagon interview. The UFC might bank on this situation to fix a fourth McGregor vs. Poirier encounter.

‘The Diamond’ must be aware of the huge payday that comes with a McGregor fight. At the same time, he will also stand a chance to seal their touted rivalry with a 3-1 record over McGregor. Hence, it’s quite apparent that the pride and the payday combined might make this fight a satisfactory enough offer for Poirier to continue his UFC tenure after 1 June.

On top of it, the entire situation might get even better if ‘The Diamond’ manages to claim the lightweight gold at UFC 302, as it will turn the McGregor fight into a title defense. Hence, from the looks of it, there are motivating enough offers for Poirier out there, but whether they will fall on his path remains a question for the future to answer.