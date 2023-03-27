Andrew Tate Release: ‘Cobra’ Sends New Message About ‘Freedom’ From Romanian Prison

Disputed internet influencer has left his stalwart patronage another message of hope, as he rots within the confines of a Bucharest cell inside Romania. Andrew Tate was arrested on December 29th 2022 along with his brother, by Romanian police forces in their mansion located in the city of Bucharest.

Tate was charged with the alleged crimes of money laundering, ra*e, and human trafficking. Tate has not once wavered from his standing of innocence. And has doubled down on his remarks that he is the victim of a larger political agenda.

The propaganda is meant to silence them amidst their rise to global fame. Despite his uncanny and hapless circumstance, the Top G has maintained contact with his followers through his social media platforms.

In particular, Twitter. Over the course of the past couple of months, the 36-year-old has sent out a myriad of Tweets, regarding his scenario, how he envisions his future and his aspiration to be free of the shackles he’s placed in.

I am not allowed computers But I have requested a typewriter. It is time to write my book.https://t.co/Qb8CS97Z9N pic.twitter.com/I9qmBIW93t — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) March 26, 2023

Make no mistake, some of these were cryptic in nature. Nonetheless, the Top G has now sent out another tweet regarding his situation inside the prison.

Andrew Tate sends out an optimistic message to his extensive fanbase

Tate has resorted to the bird app to keep his supporters updated on any intricate details that could remotely affect him in prison. The British American has leveraged his standing to draw more attention to his situation.

Tate has once again relied on the social media platform to convey a message of buoyancy to his avid supporters.

The 36-year-old stated:

“Each night I dream of freedom. And then I open my eyes And I’m in the same familiar jail cell. I take a few minutes to swallow my disappointment and begin my morning push-ups. Maybe tomorrow, I’ll wake up somewhere else. I have not lost hope.

Tate continued:

“You can achieve your dreams. But you need to regain your hope. I am here to show you, It is possible. I will be freed from this jail cell.”

It’s conspicuous from his statements that Tate ideates himself being free in the not-too-distant future. Although, his concern wouldn’t be that, as he has previously mentioned, his brother’s well-being is of utmost importance to him.

The former kickboxing world champion will need to prioritize his ideal course of action soon.

Top G is to be detained throughout April

In the time since his arrest, Tate has filed multiple appeals against the alleged charges filed against him. The Top G has unfortunately seen every single appeal be rejected, ensuring that his stay at the prison is prolonged.

Simultaneously, Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, have seen their detentions be extended by a month each time. Despite the fact that the Romanian authorities have failed to provide any tangible evidence in their conviction of Tate.

Andrew Tate – The Vendetta of the Judge & Judiciary The preventive detention of Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate, Luana and Georgiana has been extended for a further 30 days. If you thought the extensions are decided by several judges, you are wrong. Let’s look at what happened. /1 pic.twitter.com/0l8oB1A0P1 — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) March 24, 2023

As things stand, the Top G will continue to see out this month, as well as the entirety of April inside a Romanian prison.