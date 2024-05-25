Paige VanZant vs. Elle Brooke Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings for the Ex-UFC Fighter Revealed

The Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant fight at Misfits Boxing 15 is just hours at this moment. A large chunk of fans want the former UFC star, VanZant, to win the fight and claim the Misfits women’s middleweight title at her debut in the promotion. However, with Brooke also proving to be a warrior, the fight is sure to be a close one. Well, considering the anticipation surrounding the bout, some might even get curious about how much money the former UFC fighter can make from this appearance.

As of 2024, VanZant has amassed a massive net worth of around $3M. However, a few reports revealed that her UFC earnings were relatively lower than what fans would have expected, with one detailing that ’12 Gauge’ had amassed about $564k from her UFC career.

It is also common knowledge that VanZant started earning a lot more after she signed with the BKFC. In one of her interviews, she revealed that she was earning ten times the “$40k to show and $40k to win” money that the UFC was paying her.

With VanZant now making the switch to Misfits Boxing, it is apparent that her new contract would match or be more than what she earned previously at BKFC. Hence, it won’t be wrong to predict that she will make more than $800k from her fight against Brooke.

Well, VanZant’s bank balance will certainly get a boost after this fight, but will she be able to live up to her legacy and emerge victorious?

Will Paige VanZant be able to dethrone Elle Brooke from her championship reign at her Misfits Boxing debut?

Elle Brooke put out a superb performance against AJ Bunker in her previous fight to earn the Misfits women’s middleweight championship. Her fight against Faith Ordway also bears testimony to her superb in-ring prowess and has established her reputation as a vicious puncher.

On the other hand, VanZant has fought in the premier MMA organization in the world for six years. Her agility used to be her biggest strength in those days, and even though she had a terrible BKFC career with two losses in two fights, she still has it in her to stage a comeback.

Hence, it’s quite apparent that ’12 Gauge’ will be desperate to get back to winning ways. Still, she is stepping into an all-new sport, and a tough rival like Brooke won’t make her task any easier.