Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant Start Time In 20+ Countries Including USA, UK, and Australia

The Misfits Boxing middleweight champ, Elle Brooke is all set to defend her title against the former UFC fighter and fellow ‘OnlyFans’ model, Paige VanZant. The fight is expected to be viewed by fans all over the world. Now the time difference between countries has caused several fans to miss out on the action of combat sports events.

But we won’t let that happen again for the Elle Brooke vs Paige VanZant event.

Here’s a summary of the starting timings for the same in more than twenty countries of the world, including the US, the UK, Australia, and a few more.

Country (Time Zone) Event Starting time Brooke vs. VanZant walkout timings USA (ET) 7:00 PM 11:00 PM Canada (ET) 7:00 PM 11:00 PM UK (BST) 12:00 PM 4:00 AM Australia (AEDT) 10:00 AM 2:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) 12:00 PM 4:00 PM Brazil (BRT) 8:00 PM 12:00 AM Spain (CET) 12:00 AM 4:00 AM Denmark (CET) 12:00 AM 4:00 AM Sweden (CET) 12:00 AM 4:00 AM Ireland (BST) 12:00 PM 4:00 AM Italy (CET) 12:00 AM 4:00 AM Argentina (ART) 8:00 PM 12:00 AM Ecuador (ECT) 6:00 PM 10:00 PM Mexico (CST) 5:00 PM 9:00 PM China (CST) 7:00 AM 11:00 AM Japan (JST) 8:00 AM 12:00 AM Philippines (PHT) 7:00 AM 11:00 AM India (IST) 4:30 AM 8:30 AM Bangladesh (BST) 5:00 AM 9:00 AM Singapore (SST) 7:00 AM 11:00 AM South Africa (SAST) 1:00 AM 5:00 AM

The difference between the starting time of the event and the walkout timings of the main eventers is a reminder of all the other exciting fights on the card for the night of 25 May.

Other fights are there on the Elle Brooke vs Paige VanZant card

Misfits boxing authorities still organize tournaments to crown the champions of their weight divisions. The event will feature two fights from the quarterfinal stages of the cruiserweight and interim lightweight tournaments.

Here’s a look at the list of fights scheduled for the Elle Brooke vs Paige VanZant headliner event.

Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant, (women’s middleweight title bout)

Le’Veon Bell vs. Tristan Hamm, (quarter-finals of cruiserweight title tournament)

Okemka ‘OJ Rosé’ Jibunor vs. Brendan Kelly (middleweight bout)

Ree ‘Lil Cracra’ Moo vs. Elijah ‘YuddyGangTV’ Smith (quarter-finals of interim lightweight title tournament)

Jeremy Park vs. Anthony Vargas (super middleweight bout)

Bi “Killer Bee” Nguyen vs. Silvia Fernandez (women’s super lightweight bout)

Alaena ‘Vampira’ Potocnik vs. Lauren ‘Loza’ Baker (women’s cruiserweight bout)

Alysia Magen vs. Jessica ‘Fangs’ Duban (women’s cruiserweight bout)

Oscar Perez vs Rafael Reyes (lightweight bout)

However, simply keeping the event timings in mind won’t help the fans unless they subscribe to ‘DAZN’s’ official online streaming podium. They’ll need to invest an amount of $19.99 (US) or £19.99 (UK) to enjoy all the live action from the coveted Brooke vs VanZant encounter.