“Turned This Sh*t Off”: Jake Paul Delivers Harsh Verdict on KSI’s New Music Video Featuring Trippie Redd

Allan Binoy
Published

Jake Paul and KSI are back at it, squabbling over random things on social media. The pair have been going back and forth for years now and are always calling each other out, albeit without accepting a fight with one another. So earlier today, when KSI announced his new song, ‘Thick of It’, the younger Paul brother turned into a grumpy old man to make an ‘old man joke’.

He took to his Twitter to call out ‘The Nightmare’, in the most 2010s Facebook post way yet. It was almost nostalgic, except nobody really likes that era and mostly finds them cringing at how everyone talked back then.

Not Paul though, never Paul. Dropping his verdict on the song, the YouTuber turned boxer quipped:

“thank you KSI you hero my 83 year old grandpa hasn’t been able to walk in years. But when you released this song…he finally stood up and turned this shit off”

 

Now, ‘The Nightmare‘ has transitioned from YouTube to boxing, to singing and has done quite well for himself as a singer despite all the trash talking about his music career.

But you can’t expect the Brit to stay silent as Paul dissed him and clapped back within minutes of ‘The Problem Child‘ tweeting.

KSI throws down another fight offer

KSI and Jake Paul haven’t fought yet, but they have provided the fans with so much entertainment with their trash talking on social media that people kind of hope this whole sage continues without anybody involved with either of them dying of boxing or old age.

Now, Paul made a mockery of KSI’s new musical venture, ‘The Nightmare’ simply called him out for fighting octogenarians.

“looks like you’ve got your next opponent lined up then…”

KSI was obviously pointing out the fact that Paul fights people way older than him. Fighters who are retired or retired 20-odd years ago, like a 58-year-old Mike Tyson.

However, ‘The Nightmare’ isn’t one to talk because he hasn’t really been fighting the best opposition either. The only good opponent both fighters have taken on has been Tommy Fury, pro boxer in the same weight class and in the same age group and he battered the life out of the both of them.

