Ryan Garcia Announces Donald Trump’s Attendance at His Fight Against Devin Haney

The sport of boxing is in for a treat as Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney will square off against each other this coming weekend. The fight is set to take place in the ‘Big Apple’ at the Barclays Center. Needless to say, with such big names headlining the card, several celebrities will flock to the center for a taste of the action. Likewise, Ryan Garcia has just confirmed the biggest name that will be in attendance on Saturday night.

While the Saturday night fight between the two superstars is shaping up to be quite exciting, Garcia has just turned up the heat by announcing Donald Trump as one of the attendees. The boxer took to X to confirm the presence of the former POTUS in a post, which read,

“Trump coming to the fight it’s lit@realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr.”



Celebrities do not get much bigger than the former President himself. Trump is a big fan of combat sports and is often seen cageside at UFC events right next to Dana White. However, this time around, Trump will be at a boxing event after a long absence from the sport as a fan.

Donald Trump: a massive combat sports fan who saved the UFC

The former President has been a supporter of combat sports for over two decades now. He infamously helped the UFC when no other venue was willing to help the company, ultimately saving it from bankruptcy. Dana White has shared the story in multiple interviews where he credited Trump for the success of his business.

The CEO stated that in the early days MMA was looked down upon and therefore, not a lot of the venues wanted to host their events. However, Trump saw potential in the UFC and allowed White to host events at his venues.

This ultimately allowed the UFC to survive and grow into the billion-dollar juggernaut that it is today. Three decades on, it seems as though Trump’s love for combat sports has not died down one bit.