Ryan Garcia Doubts Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry Is Scripted, Predicts Paul Will Lose

Ryan Garcia and conspiracy theories now go hand in hand. The boxer has made so many absurd claims in a matter of months that it’s hard to know when he’s being serious and when he’s not. A similar situation unfolded on X tonight when he gave his prediction for the Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry fight.

The boxing event takes place in Tampa, Florida tonight, with two of the biggest names in combat sports going at it in the ring.

As is the case with every Paul boxing event, fans wonder whether or not the fight is fixed. Well, Garcia just added fuel to the fire with his recent tweet.

The professional boxer came out and revealed who he thinks will win the fight, after claiming that he got ‘word’ of it. Insinuating that Paul fixed the fight, he said:

“Jake Paul will lose tonight Confirmed Just got word”

According to ‘KingRy’, Paul will lose his fight tonight and add another loss to his name.

‘The Problem Child’ has lost just once so far in the ring, at the hands of Tommy Fury.

At the moment there is no evidence supporting the matter. Seriously, there’s more evidence about the Armie Hammer!

Regardless, ahead of the fight, ‘The Problem Child’ has called ‘Platinum’ his toughest opponent yet, but that won’t stop him from knocking him out.

Paul predicts Perry getting KO’d

Jake Paul is always the epitome of confidence when it comes to his boxing fights. It all stems from the amount of work that he puts in at the gym.

As he made his way to the arena ahead of his fight, he penned a message to his fans and his opponent reminding them of what’s in store,

“In 4 years I’ve accumulated more skill than a man who’s been fighting for 15. Make no mistake that this is my most dangerous opponent yet, but skills pay the bills and tonight Mike Perry’s rent is due.”

In line with his trash talk, the YouTuber-turned-boxer was sporting a gladiator-themed outfit while standing in front of a Tesla Cybertruck.

He will look to make quick work of Perry to show fans and fighters alike that he is levels above the BKFC fighter. Afterall, he will need to since the Mike Tyson fight takes place later this year in November.