Ryan Garcia Fumes After Getting Kicked Out of New York Mets Baseball Game Alongside Oscar De La Hoya

Ryan Garcia, who attended the Citi Field Stadium, to watch the New York Mets in action, left the stadium fuming at the organization. Garcia shared his experience on social media and was thoroughly displeased with his appearance at the MLB game between the Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Baseball teams often invite celebrities to their games to throw the first pitch. What this does is bring more eyes to the game, as each celebrity comes with their fanbase. With over 10 million followers on Instagram, Garcia has an army of fans who adore him. This is why the Mets invited him to throw the first pitch in their game against the Pirates earlier today.

Per a video on X, the lightweight boxer was walking out of the Citi Field Stadium alongside Oscar De La Hoya, when he revealed what happened to him.

“So guys the Mets just wasted three hours of our life to say at the end to say at the end, we can’t throw the pitch for whatever reason, there was no reason and they kicked us out….F*ck the mets.”

Ryan Garcia and De La Hoya were both visibly frustrated with the incident. They walked out of the stadium vowing to never come back.

Their getting kicked out could have something to do with Garcia’s recent rants on social media. The boxer has been giving light to several controversial theories, that have caused havoc (reported by various sources including Marca). Garcia’s social media antics have faced a lot of backlash, but the ordeal has taken a toll on him too.

Ryan Garcia asks fans to stop judging him

Ryan Garcia has had enough of the backlash from fans. Although what he has been posting on X is far from usual, fans trolling him for the same has not been easy on the 25-year-old.

In a recent video uploaded to X, the former title challenger said,

“I proved to everybody that I don’t do drugs…..I’ve been mentally evaluated with the state commission…I don’t understand why people continue to judge me so hard I’m really just having fun.”

Ryan Garcia then went on to compare himself with Jim Carrey. He spoke about how fans don’t judge Carrey for making funny faces, but when he does, they troll him.