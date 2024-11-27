Ryan Garcia Names Jake Paul, Sean O’Malley, and Two Big Boxers as Top Potential Opponents For Return From Suspension in 2025

The New York State Athletic Commission’s one-year ban on Ryan Garcia is coming to an end in April. While the boxer hasn’t been able to fight for a year now, he’s racked up enough beef in that time to start swinging the moment city hall screams scram!

To prepare for this series of fights, the first step Garcia is taking is an exhibition fight against Rukiya Ankpo on December 30.

His opponent is a former kickboxing champion whose last fight came against Manny Pacquiao. Garcia watched the fight live and after the event, stepped into the ring and challenged Ankpo. But as mentioned before, this is merely an exhibition fight for him to get the blood flowing.

Ryan Garcia listed potential fights when he returns from his suspension in 2025: – Jake Paul at 185 lbs

– Devin Haney rematch

– Gervonta Davis rematch

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, ‘KingRy’ claimed he was going to move up in weight to avenge Mike Tyson, but more importantly, himself.

“We could be against Jake Paul..at 185…I believe that me and ‘Tank’ could do it in the right weight at 140, and that’s probably the best fight….Sean O’Malley he didn’t fight his best that night…We could run it.”

Garcia, being a big of Tyson, wants to fight Paul for obvious reasons. Then there’s UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley, with whom he has been beefing for years now.

The biggest target for Garcia, however, is Devin Haney. ‘KingRy‘ spoke about how it’s become personal against him now ever since he filed that lawsuit against him for ‘battery, fraud, and unjust enrichment’ after the former was found doping.

Garcia warns Haney

But given what had transpired during their last encounter, Garcia remains confident he can beat Haney in a potential rematch.

“I’m gonna do him worse, coz I didn’t even train for the fight so. I’m gonna whoop him even worse this time. That was easy work. I’m going to do it again.”

The last time the pair fought, Garcia put on a technical masterclass. He used his size and his strength to his favor and almost put ‘The Dream’ to sleep. Annoyingly, the decision didn’t stand following the tests that found Garcia positive for ostarine, a PED in his bloodstream. At the time, Garcia had blamed it on a bunch of things, like the Indian herb Ashwagandha he was consuming at the time.

At the end of the day, I barely take supplements. They’re saying it’s coming from the Ashwagandha. That’s f*cking reta*ded, big lies I beat his a*s.

Of course, the argument didn’t stand as he was handed a year ban and his win against Haney was overturned.

So, if the pair do end up fighting again, he will look to wipe away any doubts by knocking Haney out cold and taking his belt from him.