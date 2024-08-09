Ryan Garcia Rips Terence Crawford for Not Being on Canelo Alvarez’s Level and Just Robbing Opponents

After a successful debut at light middleweight this past weekend, Terence Crawford is eyeing bigger challenges in boxing. The pound-for-pound king is aiming to secure a fight with Canelo Alvarez in what promises to be a career-defining fight for both men. However, there is still a lot of work to be done before that fight can be made. Chiefly because Crawford is not considered to be on the same level as Canelo Alvarez by the likes of former teammate, Ryan Garcia.

For the better part of his career in boxing, Garcia was trained by Eddy Reynoso who is also known for being Canelo Alvarez’s trainer since day one.

‘King’ and Alvarez had an elder brother-younger brother relationship with both men being extremely supportive of each other.

Unfortunately, the relationship soured over and Garcia parted ways with team Alvarez. Despite that, he holds Alvarez in high regard especially against Crawford.

Amidst rumours that Crawford wanted the Mexican fighter next, Garcia took to Twitter to issue a warning to the Omaha native.

“Crawford you aren’t on canelo level. You are a great dedicated athlete. But you can’t compare to my self or canelo. Crazy little man relax keep robbing everyone while bringing in no money. Please fight me.”

Crawford might have something to say about that since he just became a four-division champion the past weekend defeating Israil Madrimov.

Before moving up to junior middleweight, Crawford had won world titles at lightweight, junior welterweight, and welterweight.

Despite his success at a higher weight class, some believe that moving up to super middleweight to take on Canelo will be a tall task for the boxer.

Unfortunately for boxing fans, there is an issue bigger than the weight that is currently preventing this fight from taking place.

Alvarez’s nine-figure demands for Crawford fight

The Mexican boxer is set to take on Edgar Berlanga this weekend of the Mexican Independence Day. During his media commitments for the fight, he was asked a number of questions including his thoughts on a potential fight with Crawford.

Alvarez was open to the idea but only if the money was right. The Mexican fighter then stunned the entire boxing world by throwing a figure of $150-million as his price tag for a potential fight.

Needless to say, this did not sit well with the likes of Turki Alalshikh, the man responsible for the boxing programme for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Since Alvarez’s statement, the two men hsve gone back and forth on Twitter over the money. Alvarez’s idea is simple. He doesn’t believe Alalshikh has the same kind of hold on him as he does on other fighters since he doesn’t need Saudi Arabian to make money.