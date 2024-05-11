Ryan Garcia Warns KSI to ‘Stop Talking’ About PED Testing Controversy, Threatens Consequences: “Dog Sh*t”

Ryan Garcia has been feuding with anyone mentioning his positive PED test. A lot of people have come out criticizing him after ostarine was found in his system for the Devin Haney fight, including KSI. The British YouTuber recently called Garcia ‘cheat’, which of course, resulted in a stern warning from the boxer.

KSI is a YouTuber turned boxer and Jake Paul’s biggest nemesis. Well, now Paul and Ryan Garcia have another thing in common after the Brit’s call-out.

Happy Punch posted a clip from KSI’s YouTube video on X, where he calls out Garcia. ‘KingRy’ responded to the video by saying,

“I will beat the leaving dog shit outta you You will never ever be the same if we fought Keep your mouth quiet”

Ryan Garcia did not stop there either. He went on a rant roasting the YouTuber’s hairline and making fun of him.

‘KingRy’ seems to be making enemies with every word he utters on X, a list that includes the likes of Conor McGregor and Sean O’Malley. However, he does not care for it and is more concerned with clearing his name from the failed drug test.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old has now claimed to be free from all the PED charges.

Ryan Garcia claims being acquitted from the PED charges

Throughout the entire failed blood test scandal, Ryan Garcia has maintained his innocence. He claimed VADA was targeting him and that he would expose them.

In a recent report posted by Canelo Lesnar on X, the user claimed Garcia was in the clear after sharing a photo of the NYSAC (New York State Athletic Commission) rules. Here’s what the boxer said in response,

“I’m free I’ve been acquitted praise the lord so low that its actually legal no weapon formed against me will prosper ever.”

Some fans in the comments section were debating the rules, wondering whether any amount of Ostarine found was indeed legal. So where does it leave Garcia?

Well, if the B sample from Garcia doesn’t clear his name, the NYSAC will overturn his win over Devin Haney and his name will forever be etched alongside countless others who have been convicted of doping.