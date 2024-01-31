Mike Tyson vs. Mark Hunt: Former Champion Reportedly Eyeing Fight Against Brock Lesnar’s Ex-Rival

When it comes to boxing, many upcoming boxers think of Mike Tyson as an icon and a guiding Northstar. Iron Mike, with his world championships and immense fame, achieved unparalleled success thanks to his exceptional boxing skills. However, as he felt those skills diminishing, he chose to leave the sport. In 2020, he made a surprising comeback against Roy Jones, and now reports are suggesting another return against UFC’s former heavyweight and Brock Lesnar’s rival, Mark Hunt.

An interesting update in the boxing world was shared by the Australian media outlet ‘From The Stands.’ According to those reports, a Tyson vs. Hunt 8-round boxing match appears to be in the works in Saudi Arabia later this year. The announcement is reportedly very close, with official confirmation expected in February. If all goes as planned, the fight is expected to take place in December.

Tyson, linked to potential comebacks, reportedly found a fitting opponent. Known for his dangerous prime, facing him was a challenge for any boxer. On the flip side, the Australian fighter, renowned for classic UFC fights, adds to the prospect of them sharing the ring.

We have seen the recent crossover fight between Ngannou vs. Fury and it turned out to be one of the most talked about events of last year. And if this fight comes to fruition, it might generate the same talk if not for the intense match but for the return of Tyson. Notably, recently there was also talk of Fedor Emelianenko’s matchup against Tyson.

The Fedor Emelianenko vs. Mike Tyson Matchup

Recent reports suggest that a boxing match between Fedor Emelianenko and Mike Tyson has been agreed upon. And it was said that two of them were seeking a group to help organize the fight. ‘The Last Emperor’ has commented on the potential fight. He stated,

“The fight will follow boxing rules. I don’t think it will go for 12 rounds, but the regulations are still being discussed. There is mutual agreement, but financing needs to be secured. Currently, everything hinges on funding, but I believe it will be sorted out soon. I hope everything works out.”

Contrary to earlier match reports, it has been clarified that Tyson is not in negotiations for a boxing match with MMA icon Emelianenko in Saudi Arabia. According to his representative, these claims are false.

The former boxing champion has not communicated with anyone in his camp and stated he is not interested in a fight with him now or in the future. With reports now suggesting a bout with Hunt, it remains to be seen whether this holds true or evolves into mere speculation.