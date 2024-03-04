Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou Purse and Payouts: How Much Money Will the Fighters Earn From ‘Knockout Chaos’ Event in Saudi Arabia

One of the biggest events in boxing takes place a few days from now in Saudi Arabia. Anthony Joshua takes on Francis Ngannou in an event dubbed ‘Knockout Chaos’, which is exactly what fans can expect. Two of the most lethal knockout artists in combat sports go head-to-head in what is set to be an extremely interesting evening for combat sports fans. Given that the event is taking place in Saudi Arabia, it has become almost a given that both fighters involved in the fight will walk away with a huge payday.

Francis Ngannou vs Anthony Joshua; Venue, Date, Time

This Friday, March 8, Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou will square off in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The bout was announced earlier this year, following Deontay Wilder’s shocking loss to Joseph Parker in December of last year, which prevented the American from facing Anthony Joshua.

The ring walks for the main event can be expected to start at 23:00 (UK).

Why is the fight being hosted on a Friday night?

The fight between Joshua and Ngannou will take place on a Friday night. This is because the country will be hosting an F1 event on March 9, (Saturday) at around the same time. Since the organisers did not want the two events to clash, the fight was moved to Friday.

Francis Ngannou purse

‘The Predator’ is set to make a massive payday for his fight against Joshua. Reports suggest that Ngannou could walk away with as much as $20 million. This figure does not include the revenue share from PPVs.

Anthony Joshua purse

‘AJ’ is also set to walk away from the fight with a massive paycheck as well. According to reports, the former champion will probably bag a whopping $50 million. This figure, too, does not include the revenue share from PPVs.

How much did Francis Ngannou make in his previous fight?

The last time Ngannou stepped into the ring was against Tyson Fury. In that fight, it is reported that ‘The Predator’ made an impressive $10 million.

This amount was way more than he had earned during his entire UFC career, according to his team.

How much did Anthony Joshua make in his previous fight?

Joshua last stepped into the boxing ring against Otto Walin in December 2023. It is reported that he made $8 million for the fight against Wallin.