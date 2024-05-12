Salt Papi vs. Amadeusz Ferrari: Mayhem at MisFits 14 as Brawl Erupts at Boxing Event

Combat sports fans love witnessing fighters getting into slugfest inside the ring but nobody likes it when it spills into public violence. Yes, there’s a difference between fighting and violence. The recently concluded Misfits Boxing 14: Salt Papi vs. Amadeusz Ferrari just became an unfortunate example of exactly that.

A video from the combat sports page, ‘Happy Punch’ showcased several fans coming to blows with each other in the London-based event. As harrowing as it was, this is not the first instance of it either. Fans fighting each other has been a commonality since the days of gladiatorial battles in the Colosseums of Rome.

Fans present at such events also feel a rush in their adrenaline like the featured fighters. While that is expected as sport is supposed to make you feel alive. But participating in violence because your side is losing/winning is just antithetical to natural selection.

The video from the Misfits Boxing 14: Salt Papi vs. Amadeusz Ferrari brawl showed the fans using punches, kicks, and even the arena essentials against their rivals. However, the scuffle wasn’t a pretty prolonged one as the ‘Troxy Arena’ security jumped into action and got things under control swiftly.

Now that the brawl has your attention, you may also want to know about the results of the in-ring bouts scheduled for the night, especially the Salt Papi vs. Amadeusz Ferrari bout.

How did Salt Papi vs. Amadeusz Ferrari play out?

It won’t be wrong to say that Nathaniel ‘Salt Papi’ Bustamante poured some salt on his rival Amadeusz ‘Ferrari’ Roselik’s hopes at the Misfits Boxing main event. A large chunk of fans expected Salt Papi to get the better of his rival. However, his MMA fighter-rival, Ferrari’s strength wasn’t something he saw coming.

But Ferrari’s wild swings didn’t prove too fruitful as he went down by one of Papi’s strikes in the ending seconds of the initial round. But if you thought that punch did anything, you are wrong. He did something way more witless than the fighting crowds.

Ferrari went for two takedowns at the ends of the second and third rounds which got two points deducted from him. Another ‘leading with the head’ incident caused the referee to take away another point from him at the end of the third round, finishing the fight right there.

This was like the Dillon Danis fight against Jake Paul once again where the MMA guy just tried doing takedowns on his fellow boxer and getting disqualified for it. And as entertaining as it is, it remains a blot on the great sport of boxing.