UFC Champ Sean O’Malley Rules Out ‘Brain Dead’ Ryan Garcia, Opts for Floyd Mayweather ‘Mega Fight’ in Future

Bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley is one of the biggest stars in the sport right now. He further cemented his position with a recent win over Marlon Vera at UFC 299. Following the win, O’Malley called out Ilia Topuria. In the lead up to the fight, O’Malley also called out the likes of Ryan Garcia for a boxing match. While Merab Dvalishvili will be next in line for him, O’Malley is not losing sight of the mega fights that he wants for himself.

The bantamweight champion recently shared his thoughts on the mega fights that he wants to pursue in both boxing as well as the UFC. The 29-year-old joined Michael Bisping for an interview on his YouTube channel. When asked about the possibility of fighting Ilia Topuria and a potential fight in boxing as well, O’Malley said,

“I do think that the Ilia fight will happen in the next year or so. Boxing I would love a mega fight, I would love a superfight. Ryan Garcia is not an option at this point. That dude is absolutely f**king brain dead. I’ll be surprised if he is around in the next few years. He is not doing good, he is not where he needs to be. Boxing wise, Floyd is always an option. He is still running around, he is getting older. The older he gets, the less likely he has of taking a right hand.”

Sean O’Malley’s Floyd Mayweather ambitions and Ryan Garcia’s recent troubles

According to O’Malley, Garcia is not mentally one hundred percent. On the contrary, ‘Suga’ feels Floyd Mayweather still has it in him what it takes to compete at the highest level. However, in the buildup to his fight against Vera, O’Malley claimed multiple times that he wants to take on Ryan Garcia . The boxing star was also interested in a fight and went so far as to message Dana White about the same.

The 29-year-old UFC champion wants to follow McGregor’s footsteps and become the biggest star in the sport. He also wants to earn massive nine figure paydays like McGregor did. In order to do that, a mega fight in boxing would be of great help for ‘Suga’. Thus, O’Malley seems to have his eyes set firmly on Floyd Mayweather.



This is not the first time he has called out Floyd Mayweather for a fight. While Garcia was his initial target, Garcia’s erratic behavior on social media has caused many fans as well as fighters to worry about him. It appears that the situation with Garcia is getting worse with every social media post that he puts out. Therefore, the fight seems unlikely to take place at this point for O’Malley.